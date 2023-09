New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in October 2023

As the leaves begin to change and October nears, Netflix is getting ready for a new month of streaming, on Wednesday unveiling its complete list of October 2023 arrivals. Set to be marked with plenty of licensed content – Catch Me If You Can, Dune (2021), and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, to name a few – next month will also bring with it 56 new and returning Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials. While October will bring with it plenty of big-name originals – Lupin Season 3, the seventh seasons of both Big Mouth and Elite, and the Morgan Freeman-narrated nature documentary Life on Our Planet – the month will be all about everything spooky. Over the coming weeks, Netflix is set to drop several titles perfect for Halloween, including what will likely be one of the biggest titles of the month: The Fall of the House of Usher. Marking the final Netflix horror title from Mike Flanagan, the man behind series like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, among others, the new series is based on Edgar Allen Poe's works features familiar faces from Flanagan's other works, including Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Rahul Kohli, and Kate Siegel, among many others. Other spooky titles arriving next month include the new series I Woke Up a Vampire and The Devil on Trial, a new documentary that explores the first – and only – time "demonic possession" has officially been used as a defense in a U.S. murder trial. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in October 2023.

Oct. 1 - Oct. 5 Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then – NETFLIX COMEDY (Oct. 3)

Comedian Beth Stelling is aging in dog years, camping with a fake husband and monitoring her dad's raccoon army in this slyly laid-back stand-up special. Beckham (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Oct. 4)

BECKHAM, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David's story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time. In Beckham, Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens (Palmer, And We Go Green, The Cove) along with Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek (One Day in September, Searching for Sugar Man, Winter on Fire) are granted unprecedented access to David, his wife Victoria, his family, his friends and his team-mates. The result is an intimate portrait of a man as well as a chronicle of late-modern sports and celebrity culture. Keys to the Heart (PH) – NETFLIX FILM (Oct. 4)

Troubled and alone, a boxer moves in with his long-lost mother and autistic pianist brother – but must fit in with a family he hasn't known for years. Race to the Summit (DE) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Oct. 4)

Fearless alpine climbers Ueli Steck and Dani Arnold enter into a death-defying rivalry to set speed records on the Swiss Alps' great north faces. Everything Now (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 5)

After months in recovery for an eating disorder, 16-year-old Mia devises a bucket list of quintessential teen experiences to make up for lost time. Khufiya (IN) – NETFLIX FILM (Oct. 5)

When a mole in an intelligence unit leads to the murder of an undercover spy, a hardened agent relentlessly pursues him to avenge the death. Lupin: Part 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 5)

As the media and police look to Claire and Raoul, an on-the-run Assane schemes to protect them from afar – but old foes are eager to thwart his plans.

Oct. 6 - Oct. 10 A Deadly Invitation (MX) – NETFLIX FILM (Oct. 6)

A true crime enthusiast is ensnared in her high-society sister's murder. With a villa full of posh suspects, it's up to her to find the culprit. Ballerina (KR) – NETFLIX FILM (Oct. 6)

Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn't protect, an ex-bodyguard sets out to fulfill her dear friend's last wish: sweet, sweet revenge. Fair Play – NETFLIX FILM (Oct. 6)

An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a couple's romance to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement. Strong Girl Nam-soon (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 7)

Gifted with superhuman strength, a young woman returns to Korea to find her birth family – only to be entangled in a drug case that could test her power. Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 9)

To win a life-changing prize, couples embark on a journey to an earthly paradise and confront challenges... with the assistance of their mothers-in-law. DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (IT) – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 10)

A new year of school is ahead, and the friends are now in a new 3D class. As feelings and relationships are tested, can they manage to stick together? Last One Standing: Season 2 (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 10)

Lights, camera, action! The hit comedy competition wrapped in a scripted drama returns. Who will survive to earn the title of Last One Standing?

Oct. 11 - Oct. 15 Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Oct. 11)

Juul was the fastest-growing company in history. Now, they're a cautionary tale. Based on the book Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul by TIME Health Correspondent Jamie Ducharme, and directed by R.J. Cutler (Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry; Belushi), this four-part docuseries unpacks twenty years of Silicon Valley innovation, influence, and insanity to explain the spectacular flameout of the vaping device that almost changed everything. Once Upon a Star (TH) – NETFLIX FILM (Oct. 11)

In 1970, a cinema projection troupe faces roadblocks as they journey across Thailand to entertain eager audiences by live-dubbing beloved films. Pact of Silence (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 11)

A big-time social media influencer plunges headfirst into the lives of four women fueled by a thirst for the truth about her birth – and revenge. The Fall of the House of Usher – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 12)

To secure their fortune – and future – two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs mysteriously die, one by one. GOOD NIGHT WORLD (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (Oct. 12)

Four miserable members of a dysfunctional household have no idea that they've formed a happy family unit in an immersive VR game – with each other. LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY (Oct. 12)

The key to stopping the MergeQuakes from reaching their tipping point lies in the Dragon Cores. Can the Ninja find all three before it's too late? The Conference (SE) – NETFLIX FILM (Oct. 13)

A ragtag group of public sector employees battle not only their own discord but also a bloodthirsty killer during a seemingly innocuous retreat. Ijogbon (NG) – NETFLIX FILM (Oct. 13)

Four teenagers from a rural village in South-West Nigeria stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds – but before long, others come looking for the bounty. Camp Courage – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Oct. 15)

In this documentary, a girl displaced by the war in Ukraine heads to a summer camp in the Alps with her grandmother, testing the limits of her bravery.

Oct. 16 - Oct. 20 Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX FAMILY (Oct. 16)

Kind and curious kitty Oggy Oggy wants to spread joy to all his friends and neighbors. But sometimes, he gets into playful mischief instead. Miaow! The Devil on Trial (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Oct. 17)

The Devil on Trial explores the first – and only – time "demonic possession" has officially been used as a defense in a U.S. murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown. Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had – NETFLIX COMEDY (Oct. 17)

A new stand-up comedy special from Heather McMahan. I Woke Up A Vampire – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 17)

On her 13th birthday, Carmie discovers that she's actually half human, half vampire – and that mythical powers make middle school way more complicated. Kaala Paani (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 18)

When a mysterious illness descends upon the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a desperate fight for survival collides with a race to find a cure. Bodies (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 19)

Four detectives. Four timelines. One victim. In order to save the future, they'll need to solve the murder that altered the course of history first. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – NETFLIX ANIME (Oct. 19)

Branded an enemy of the state, a cyborg supersoldier struggles to find a cause worth fighting for in a dystopian society where nothing is what it seems. Crashing Eid (SA) – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 19)

When Razan's British Pakistani fiance crashes her Saudi family's Eid celebrations, she attempts to convince them that he is a suitable match. Crypto Boy (NL) – NETFLIX FILM (Oct. 19)

Following a dispute with his father, a young man falls prey to cryptocurrency's allure and an entrepreneur's audacious promises of financial freedom. Neon – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 19)

An aspiring reggaeton star and his best friends move to Miami on a mission, weathering roadblocks and reality checks together in their quest for success. Big Mouth: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 20)

Season seven of Emmy Award winning Big Mouth follows the now teenage students of Bridgeton middle school as they make their way to high school. Change is the only constant as our characters are faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters. The penultimate season of Big Mouth premieres globally on October 20, 2023. Creature (TR)- NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 20)

When tragedy befalls a reckless scientist in Ottoman-era Istanbul, his student uses untested methods to finish his work – with devastating consequences. Disco Inferno – NETFLIX FILM (Oct. 20)

A young couple conjures a dark presence that hungers for their unborn baby as they prepare to burn up the dance floor at LA's hottest disco. Doona! (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 20)

A college student navigates life and school while dealing with a unique predicament – he's living with a beautiful former K-pop idol. Elite: Season 7 (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 20)

Omar is back. Iván has a broken heart. Isadora deals with her dangerous family. Is it possible for the students at Las Encinas to trust one another? Flashback – NETFLIX FILM (Oct. 20)

A yoga teacher's life flashes before her eyes during a deadly home invasion, sending her on a desperate race through her past to save the man she loves. Kandasamys: The Baby (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM (Oct. 20)

The in-laws head to Mauritius for the birth of their grandchild and stir up comic trouble in this fourth installment of the Kandasamy franchise. Old Dads – NETFLIX FILM (Oct. 20)

Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987. Surviving Paradise (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 20)

An addictive new reality competition series. Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Oct. 20)

In his own words, the burglar behind the 2010 robbery of the Paris Museum of Modern Art tells how he pulled off the biggest art heist in French history.

Oct. 21 - Oct. 25 Princess Power: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY (Oct. 23)

When there's trouble in the Fruitdoms, these princess pals jump in to help each other – because sometimes problems are too big for just one princess! Get Gotti – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Oct. 24)

Told from both sides of the law, this documentary from the makers of "Fear City" follows the FBI's battle to bring down mob infamous boss, John Gotti. Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone – NETFLIX COMEDY (Oct. 24)

Comedian Pete Holmes delivers a feel-good stand-up set on his awkward post-prostate exam hug, a devilish Midwest meeting and his mom's voicemail glitches. Absolute Beginners (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES (Oct. 25)

Two lifelong teenage friends enjoying summer at the beach meet a handsome, aspiring pro athlete who they try to cast in their sensual short film. Burning Betrayal (BR) – NETFLIX FILM (Oct. 25)

In this adaptation of Sue Hecker's novel, an accountant sees her fiance's betrayal as an opportunity for a sexual awakening, with dangerous consequences. Life on Our Planet – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Oct. 25)

This is the story of life's epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time – 99% of earth's inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties – their rise and their fall – is truly remarkable. In partnership with Industrial Light & Magic, the series uses the latest technology and science to bring long extinct creatures back to life. Narrated by Morgan Freeman and from executive producer Steven Spielberg and the Emmy® Award winning team behind Our Planet, this is the story of Life on Our Planet.