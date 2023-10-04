Best Horror Movies to Stream on Netflix This Halloween Season

Looking for a scary movie this October? Look no further than Netflix! It's no secret that the streaming giant boasts an impressive library of titles, featuring everything from Stranger Things to Squid Game and The Crown, but what many may not realize is that Netflix also boasts an expansive horror catalogue of movies that will keep you up at night. As the countdown to Halloween 2023 begins, a quick browse through the streamer's horror section will offer plenty of streaming options, including titles like The Pope's Exorcist and Run Rabbit Run. Netflix's horror catalogue has become a standout for more than just its rotating library of licensed titles, though. In recent years, the streamer has put out several original horror movies that have garnered plenty of attention, so much so that some even rank among the best horror movies currently streaming on the platform. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to find the must-watch horror movies of the season currently streaming on Netflix.

'Fear Street' Trilogy Synopsis: "In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected – and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's best-selling horror series, FEAR STREET follows Shadyside's sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making. For loglines and images pertaining to Fear Street Part 2: 1978 and Fear Street Part 3: 1666, please visit the specific Media Center title pages." Why you should watch it: One of the most buzzed about horror titles to come from Netflix in recent years, the Fear Street trilogy brings R.L. Stine's books of the same name to the small screen. Offering plenty of scares, the Fear Street films are also a fun watch that are reminiscent of '80s and '90s slashers like Scream and Friday the 13th. All three films in he trilogy topped the Netflix streaming charts in the U.S. upon their release.

'Creep' Synopsis: "When a cash-strapped videographer takes a job in a remote mountain town, he finds that the client has some unsettling ideas in mind." Why you should watch it: If you're looking for a movie that will make your skin crawl, the hair on the back of your neck stand on end, and have you constantly looking over your shoulder, then look no further than Creep. Released in 2014 as part of the found footage genre, the Patrick Brice-directed film was dubbed "a deeply uncomfortable yet compelling viewing experience" by critics. If the 2014 film isn't enough to give you nightmares, the followup, Creep 2, just may be enough to keep you up at night.

'Gerald's Game' Synopsis: "While trying to spice up their marriage in their remote lake house, Jessie must fight to survive when her husband dies unexpectedly, leaving her handcuffed to their bed frame." Why you should watch it: From director Mike Flannagan, the name behind popular Netflix horror titles like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, Gerald's Game has been described by critics as one of Flanagan's "most accomplished to date" and praised for being one of the few adaptations that manages "to outdo their source material."

'His House' Synopsis: "As a young couple from war-torn South Sudan seeks asylum and a fresh start in England, they're tormented by a sinister force living in their new home." Why you should watch it: Not only does His House hold a rare and impressive 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the film has been described as "a terrifying look at the specters of the refugee experience and a stunning feature debut for Remi Weekes."

'The Pope's Exorcist' Synopsis: "Oscar winner Russell Crowe stars in this horror thriller inspired by real-life Vatican exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth." Why you should watch it: After grossing $76 million, The Pope's Exorcist shot to the top of Netflix's streaming charts, climbing to the No. 3 spot in the global top 10 with 6 million streams.

'Run Rabbit Run' Synopsis: "A single mother grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter's claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family's painful past." Why you should watch it: The Australian psychological horror film directed by Daina Reid and written by Hannah Kent features powerhouse performances, including from the young Lily LaTorre and keeps viewers guessing until the last minute.

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Synopsis: "After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town." Why you should watch it: While Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre may not have been met with stellar reviews – it only earned a 31% among critics and a 25% among the audience on Rotten Tomatoes – the film is part of a larger franchise that was a game-changer for the horror genre.

'The Babysitter' Synopsis: "The Babysitter follows a lonely, 12-year-old boy who falls in love with his hot babysitter only to discover that she's part of a satanic cult that wants to kill him." Why you should watch it: The campy horror flick pays homage to the slasher era and is considered one of the best popcorn horror titles Netflix has put out, with critics saying that the movie "makes the most of its familiar genre ingredients with energetic direction and a killer cast." Making it even better, in 2020, Netflix released a sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, which is also available to stream.