Everything New Coming to Netflix in October 2023
Netflix has released its official list of all the shows and movies coming to the platform in October 2023 — just in time for spooky season.
Spooky season is officially here! And with it comes Netflix's full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform in October 2023. While some new content will premiere on October 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in October are Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul, Lupin: Part 3, and The Fall of the House of Usher. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are American Beauty, Catch Me If You Can and Forgetting Sarah Marshall!
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in October, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in October 2023.
COMING 10/1
60 Days In: Season 4
A Beautiful Mind
American Beauty
Backdraft
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Cinderella Man
Colombiana
Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
Dune (2021)
Elysium
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Gladiator
Hot Tub Time Machine
Kung Fu Panda
Love Actually
Margot at the Wedding
Miss Juneteenth
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend's Wedding
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Adventures of Tintin
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Firm
The House Bunny
The Little Rascals (1994)
War of the Worlds
COMING 10/2 - 10/10
Avail. 10/2/23
Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog
Avail. 10/3/23
Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 10/4/23
Beckham (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Keys to the Heart (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM
Race to the Summit (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1
Avail. 10/5/23
Everything Now (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Khufiya (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Lupin: Part 3 (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/6/23
A Deadly Invitation (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
Ballerina (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Fair Play -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/7/23
Strong Girl Nam-soon (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/9/23
After
Blippi's Big Dino Adventure
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/10/23
DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Last One Standing: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIESprevnext
COMING 10/11 - 10/20
Avail. 10/11/23
Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
It Follows
Once Upon a Star (TH) -- NETFLIX FILM
Pact of Silence (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/12/23
Deliver Us from Evil
The Fall of the House of Usher -- NETFLIX SERIES
GOOD NIGHT WORLD (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 10/13/23
The Conference (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Ijogbon (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Avail. 10/15/23
Camp Courage -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 10/16/23
Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (FR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 10/17/23
The Devil on Trial (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had -- NETFLIX COMEDY
I Woke Up A Vampire -- NETFLIX SERIES
Silver Linings Playbook
Avail. 10/18/23
Kaala Paani (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/19/23
American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13
Bebefinn: Season 2
Bodies (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix -- NETFLIX ANIME
Crashing Eid (SA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Crypto Boy (NL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9
Neon -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/20/23
Big Mouth: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Creature (TR)-- NETFLIX SERIES
Disco Inferno -- NETFLIX FILM
Doona! (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Elite: Season 7 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Flashback -- NETFLIX FILM
Kandasamys: The Baby (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Old Dads -- NETFLIX FILM
Surviving Paradise (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARYprevnext
COMING 10/23 - 10/31
Avail. 10/23/23
Princess Power: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 10/24/23
The Family Business: Seasons 1-4
Get Gotti -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Minions
Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 10/25/23
Absolute Beginners (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Burning Betrayal (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Life on Our Planet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3
Avail. 10/26/23
PLUTO (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 10/27/23
Pain Hustlers -- NETFLIX FILM
Sister Death (ES)-- NETFLIX FILM
Tore (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club (KR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 10/28/23
Castaway Diva (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/29/23
Botched Season 1
Avail. 10/31/23
Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga -- NETFLIX COMEDYprevnext
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the October 2023 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Love Is Blind Season 5: Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns and triangles in search of true love. New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 5 air weekly, starting on Sept. 22. Plus, look for Love Is Blind: After the Altar for Season 4 – a followup on the Season 4 couples and where they stand now, a year after living the pod life.prevnext
'Virgin River' Season 5
Virgin River Season 5 is finally here! In it, Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River. Virgin River Season 5 is available to stream on Netflix starting Sept. 7.prevnext
'Spy Kids: Armageddon'
When a game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents must work together to save their parents – and the world. Spy Kids: Armageddon, a highly-awaited Netflix Family film, is available to stream on Netflix Sept. 22.prevnext
'Encounters' - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Lights in the sky over Texas and Japan. Spacecrafts over schoolyards in Wales and Zimbabwe. It's not science fiction – these stories of extraordinary mass sightings are true. Presented with fresh urgency by experiencers, top scientists, and military insiders, this thrilling four-part series sets aside skepticism to focus on belief, wonder, and the very human impact of encounters with extraterrestrial life. Encounters is available to stream on Netflix starting September 27.prev