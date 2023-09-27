Everything New Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Netflix has released its official list of all the shows and movies coming to the platform in October 2023 — just in time for spooky season.

Spooky season is officially here! And with it comes Netflix's full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform in October 2023. While some new content will premiere on October 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in October are Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul,  Lupin: Part 3, and The Fall of the House of Usher. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are American Beauty, Catch Me If You Can and Forgetting Sarah Marshall!

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in October, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in October 2023.

COMING 10/1

60 Days In: Season 4
A Beautiful Mind
American Beauty
Backdraft
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Cinderella Man
Colombiana
Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
Dune (2021)
Elysium
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Gladiator
Hot Tub Time Machine
Kung Fu Panda
Love Actually
Margot at the Wedding
Miss Juneteenth
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend's Wedding
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Adventures of Tintin
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Firm
The House Bunny
The Little Rascals (1994)
War of the Worlds

COMING 10/2 - 10/10

Avail. 10/2/23

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

Avail. 10/3/23

Beth Stelling: If You Didn't Want Me Then -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 10/4/23

Beckham (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Keys to the Heart (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM

Race to the Summit (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1

Avail. 10/5/23

Everything Now (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Khufiya (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Lupin: Part 3 (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/6/23

A Deadly Invitation (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

Ballerina (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Fair Play -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/7/23

Strong Girl Nam-soon (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/9/23

After

Blippi's Big Dino Adventure

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/10/23

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Last One Standing: Season 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

COMING 10/11 - 10/20

Avail. 10/11/23

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

It Follows

Once Upon a Star (TH) -- NETFLIX FILM

Pact of Silence (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/12/23

Deliver Us from Evil

The Fall of the House of Usher -- NETFLIX SERIES

GOOD NIGHT WORLD (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 10/13/23

The Conference (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Ijogbon (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Avail. 10/15/23

Camp Courage -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 10/16/23

Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (FR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 10/17/23

The Devil on Trial (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had -- NETFLIX COMEDY

I Woke Up A Vampire -- NETFLIX SERIES

Silver Linings Playbook

Avail. 10/18/23

Kaala Paani (IN) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/19/23

American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13

Bebefinn: Season 2

Bodies (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix -- NETFLIX ANIME

Crashing Eid (SA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Crypto Boy (NL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9

Neon -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/20/23

Big Mouth: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Creature (TR)-- NETFLIX SERIES

Disco Inferno -- NETFLIX FILM

Doona! (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Elite: Season 7 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Flashback -- NETFLIX FILM

Kandasamys: The Baby (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Old Dads -- NETFLIX FILM

Surviving Paradise (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING 10/23 - 10/31

Avail. 10/23/23

Princess Power: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 10/24/23

The Family Business: Seasons 1-4

Get Gotti -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Minions

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 10/25/23

Absolute Beginners (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Burning Betrayal (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Life on Our Planet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3

Avail. 10/26/23

PLUTO (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 10/27/23

Pain Hustlers -- NETFLIX FILM

Sister Death (ES)-- NETFLIX FILM

Tore (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club (KR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 10/28/23

Castaway Diva (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/29/23

Botched Season 1

Avail. 10/31/23

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga -- NETFLIX COMEDY

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the October 2023 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Love Is Blind Season 5: Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns and triangles in search of true love. New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 5 air weekly, starting on Sept. 22. Plus, look for Love Is Blind: After the Altar for Season 4 – a followup on the Season 4 couples and where they stand now, a year after living the pod life.

'Virgin River' Season 5

Virgin River Season 5 is finally here! In it, Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River. Virgin River Season 5 is available to stream on Netflix starting Sept. 7.

'Spy Kids: Armageddon'

When a game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents must work together to save their parents – and the world. Spy Kids: Armageddon, a highly-awaited Netflix Family film, is available to stream on Netflix Sept. 22.

'Encounters' - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Lights in the sky over Texas and Japan. Spacecrafts over schoolyards in Wales and Zimbabwe. It's not science fiction – these stories of extraordinary mass sightings are true. Presented with fresh urgency by experiencers, top scientists, and military insiders, this thrilling four-part series sets aside skepticism to focus on belief, wonder, and the very human impact of encounters with extraterrestrial life. Encounters is available to stream on Netflix starting September 27.

