Everything New Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Spooky season is officially here! And with it comes Netflix's full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform in October 2023. While some new content will premiere on October 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in October are Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul, Lupin: Part 3, and The Fall of the House of Usher. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are American Beauty, Catch Me If You Can and Forgetting Sarah Marshall!

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in October, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in October 2023.