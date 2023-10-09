'The Crown' Season 6 Part 1 and 2 Premiere Dates Revealed

'The Crown' Season 6 will launch in two parts later this year, with Part 1 set to depict the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed.

Netflix's hit historical drama The Crown is coming to an end this year. Netflix revealed Monday that The Crown's sixth and final season will be split into two parts, with Part 1, consisting of four episodes, set to premiere on Thursday, Nov. 16 followed by the six-episode Part 2, the final batch of episodes for the series, on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Also on Thursday, Netflix released a brief teaser for the upcoming season, which showed the camera panning into a plush sitting room as a clock ticked. The teaser looked back on the life of the late queen, played by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman in earlier seasons, before settling on the Imelda Staunton, who portrays the late monarch in the final season. In aa voiceover, Foy said, "the crown is a symbol of permeance. It's something you are, not what you do," before Staunton added, "But what about the life I put aside?" In the clip, Colman said, "Some portion of our natural selves is always lost. We have all made sacrifices. It is not a choice. It is a duty."

Marking the final installment of the decades-spanning story of the British royal family and the late Queen Elizabeth II's reign, The Crown Season 6 will take place during the latter half of the '90s and early 2000s. The four-episode Part 1 will the blossoming relationship between Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana and Khalid Abdalla's Dodi Fayed before the 1997 car crash in Paris that killed them. The episodes will also continue to focus on the queen's reign. In the final six episodes, Part 2, "Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate."

The final season will star Staunton as the queen, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Ed McVey as Prince William, Luther Ford as Prince Harry, Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Originally premiering in 2016, The Crown centers around the British royals and Queen Elizabeth's history-making reign, with each season documenting approximately a decade of Her Majesty's reign. The first season was set between 1947 and 1955. The series, which has featured a revolving cast, has won 21 Emmy Awards, including a best drama series trophy for season four. Series creator Peter Morgan executive produces with Mackie, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Matthew Byam Shaw, and Robert Fox.

The Crown Season 6 is created and written by Peter Morgan and executive produced by Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Matthew Byam Shaw, and Robert Fox. Season 6 Part 1 drops on Nov. 16 followed by Part 2 on Dec. 14.