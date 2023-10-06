Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Resumes Production Following Writers Strike

Castlevania: Nocturne will return to Netflix for Season 2. Now that that tentative deal has been reached in the writers strike, Netflix is already teasing what's next for Richter Belmont. As part of its announcement today, Netflix released a brief teaser video featuring production footage from the series to accompany a short trailer showing off the next season of Castlevania: Nocturne that will follow Richter Belmont, Maria Renard, and Annette's adventures in their fight against demons.

"Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 is officially in production!," read the post on X (formerly Twitter)."Thank you to all of the fans – new and returning – who tuned in to watch. Season 1 is now streaming!" A little over a week has passed since the show's first season debuted on Netflix.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 is officially in production!



Thank you to all of the fans – new and returning – who tuned in to watch. Season 1 is now streaming! pic.twitter.com/0zdq4Wv4tq — Netflix (@netflix) October 6, 2023

Although Netflix did not disclose an official release date for the second season, the creators and showrunners of Castlevania thanked the fans for supporting their work and teased that future episodes would continue to follow Richter Belmont's "rise."

"Thanks to all of the 'Castlevania' fans old and new for the amazing response and support!" said series creator and co-showrunner Clive Bradley and co-showrunner Kevin Kolde via Variety. "We are excited to be able to bring you more 'Castlevania: Nocturne' and the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont."

Based on the beloved Konami Castlevania video game series, Nocturne serves as a sequel to Netflix's former Castlevania series, taking place 300 years after the original.

Nocturne's official synopsis states: "France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

According to Netflix, Nocturne reached the Top 10 English TV list within five days of its release, as well as the Top 10 in 40 other countries. Season 1's voice cast included Edward Bluemel, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Sharon D. Clarke, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, Sydney James Harcourt, and Elarica Johnson.

Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar also serve as executive producers alongside Bradley and Kolde. The second season will again be directed by Sam Deats and Adam Deats and produced by Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation.