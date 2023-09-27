Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2023

Fall has officially arrived! But now that it's the perfect time of year to crack a window, light a candle and curl up on the couch to watch Netflix, the streamer is cutting several titles from its catalog. Netflix just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving the platform in October 2023. Fans of Ferris Bueller's Day Off, No Strings Attached, and Pride & Prejudice will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return! While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in October 2023. With the SAG strike still in full force, it could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production, so now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.

LEAVING 10/1 - 10/14 Leaving 10/1/23 The Rental Leaving 10/2/23 Jexi Leaving 10/4/23 The Expendables The Expendables 2 The Expendables 3 Leaving 10/5/23 American Pie: Girls' Rules Leaving 10/14/23 Half & Half: Seasons 1-4 One on One: Seasons 1-5

LEAVING 10/31 Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged: Seasons 1-3

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2

Victorious: Seasons 1-2

