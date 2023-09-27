Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2023
Netflix is axing quite a few shows and movies from its catalog in October — here's the full list.
Fall has officially arrived! But now that it's the perfect time of year to crack a window, light a candle and curl up on the couch to watch Netflix, the streamer is cutting several titles from its catalog. Netflix just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving the platform in October 2023. Fans of Ferris Bueller's Day Off, No Strings Attached, and Pride & Prejudice will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in October 2023. With the SAG strike still in full force, it could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production, so now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.
LEAVING 10/1 - 10/14
Leaving 10/1/23
The Rental
Leaving 10/2/23
Jexi
Leaving 10/4/23
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Leaving 10/5/23
American Pie: Girls' Rules
Leaving 10/14/23
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
One on One: Seasons 1-5
LEAVING 10/31
Cliffhanger
Collateral
Coming to America
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Girl, Interrupted
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE
Mile 22
No Strings Attached
Pride & Prejudice
Reservoir Dogs
Steel Magnolias
Tagged: Seasons 1-3
Terminator Genisys
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2
Victorious: Seasons 1-2
Love Is Blind Season 5: Hoping to find their future fiancés by talking through walls, a new group of men and women braves twists, turns and triangles in search of true love. Love Is Blind Season 5 premieres Sept. 22 and airs new episodes weekly after that. Plus, look for Love Is Blind: After the Altar for Season 4 – a followup on the Season 4 couples and where they stand now, a year after living the pod life.
Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River. Season 5 of Virgin River premieres on Netflix on Sept. 7.
When a game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents must work together to save their parents – and the world. The highly-anticipated Netflix Family film Spy Kids: Armageddon premieres on Netflix on Sept. 22.
Lights in the sky over Texas and Japan. Spacecrafts over schoolyards in Wales and Zimbabwe. It's not science fiction – these stories of extraordinary mass sightings are true. Presented with fresh urgency by experiencers, top scientists, and military insiders, this thrilling four-part series sets aside skepticism to focus on belief, wonder, and the very human impact of encounters with extraterrestrial life. The Netflix documentary Encounters is available to stream starting Sept. 27.