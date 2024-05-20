Nina Dobrev Hospitalized After Serious Dirt Bike Crash

Dobrev shared a photo of her in the hospital, wearing a brace on her neck and one on her leg.

Nina Dobrev has been hospitalized, after being involved in a serious dirt bike crash. On Monday, the Vampire Diaries actress shared a "how it started vs how it's going" Instagram post, first posting a picture of her on a Sur-ron Electric Dirt Bike, then including a photo of her lying in a hospital bed with braces on her neck and left leg.

Over on her Instagram Stories thread, Dobrev — who can next be seen in the murder-mystery comedy Reunion — shared another picture of her in the hospital, flashing a big frown at the camera. In a follow-up post, she explained that she is "OK," but has a "long road of recovery ahead."

Many of Dobrev's fans and friends have since commented on her post, with actor Michael Hitchcock writing, "Oh no! Heal quickly!" Someone else added, "Hope you're gonna be okay soon. Take care of yourself!" A third person quipped, "Looks like someone didn't remember her bubble wrap."

Dobrev is known for being an extreme sports aficionado. In the past, she has shared posts on Instagram showing her snowboarding, surfing, and riding ATVs. At this time, the extent of her dirt bike crash injuries is unclear.