Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 26)

It's the final week of October, and Netflix is making sure it closes out the month strong. Beginning on Monday and continuing through Friday, the streaming giant will be stocking a total of 12 new titles to its streaming library. The new additions will lead into a final round of titles set to be added on Saturday, Oct. 31. Of course, these new additions, 11 of which are Netflix originals, join a growing number of titles added throughout the month. For October, and in an effort to get subscribers ready for Halloween, Netflix even unveiled its "Netflix & Chills" lineup, a long list of titles perfect for the Halloween season. Some titles on this list, which are already available for streaming, include Ratched and The Haunting of Bly Manor, both of which are perfect additions to any Halloween binges you plan for this week. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4' While October has seen plenty of spooky additions in order to get subscribers ready for Halloween, Netflix is kicking off this week’s newest additions on a light note. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the streamer will drop Season 4 of its animated children’s series Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt. The series follows Chico Bob Bon and his "Fix-It" force, who tackle brand new problems each season, including everything from building a new skate park to stopping a vehicle from falling off a cliff. prevnext

'Holidate' It may be October, but those already looking ahead to Christmas can get the festivities started early with one of the first additions to Netflix's holiday 2020 lineup. Holidate, a Neetflix original film starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, follows two strangers who both hate the holidays, mostly due to their single status. When they meet on a particularly bad Christmas, however, they male make a pact to be each other's "holidate" for every festive occasion throughout the next year, though their mutual hate for the holidays just may transform into something more. Holidate will be available for streaming on Wednesday, Oct. 28. prevnext

'Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight' Wanting something a little scarier? Press play on Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight. The latest addition to the "Netflix & Chills" streaming lineup, this Polish slasher follows a group of teenagers who trek into the woods for a rehabilitation camp to cure their addictions to technology. Once there, however, they encounter a sinister force that intends to take them offline forever. prevnext

'Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4' Netflix is promising another mouth-watering, hunger-inducing, travel-jealous start to the weekend with the Season 4 debut of Somebody Feed Phil. Initially premiering on the streamer back in January of 2018, the series follows Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal as he travels the globe in search of the most tantalizingly delicious meals from across the world. Rosenthal’s past adventures have seen him travel to Bangkok, Lisbon, Mexico City, Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago, London, and many more cities across the globe. The new adventure drops Friday, Oct. 30. prevnext

'Suburra: Season 3' The unholy trinity - Church, State and Crime – is back on Netflix Friday for the third and final season of Suburra. The Netflix Italian original crime thriller, first debuting in October of 2016 and based on the novel of the same name, details how the Church, the state, organized crime, local gangs and real estate developers in Rome collide to blur the lines between the legal and the illicit in their quest for power. Season 2 will see the fight for land, money, and power intensify. It follows a list of protagonists, including Aureliano, Spadino, and Lele, with Season 3 set to deal with the aftermath of Lele's suicide and continues with the fight to the death over who gains control over the city. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 10/27/20:

Blood of Zeus – NETFLIX ANIME

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 10/28/20:

Metallica Through The Never

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 10/30/20:

Bronx – NETFLIX FILM

The Day of the Lord – NETFLIX FILM

His House – NETFLIX FILM prevnext