Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2020

Social distancing is still the name of the game in 2020, and there's still time to binge on all your favorite titles thanks to Netflix announcing everything that's leaving the streaming platform next month. Keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout October 2020 — and even one surprise title leaving at the end of September — to make sure your favorite shows and movies are sticking around a little bit longer for you to binge during quarantine. With the streaming wars in full effect, several classics will be cut from Netflix this month, so make sure you're squeezing in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the ax. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in October, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 9/30 - 10/30 Leaving 9/30/20: Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7 Leaving 10/1/20: Emelie The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Sleeping with Other People Leaving 10/2/20: Cult of Chucky Truth or Dare Leaving 10/6/20: The Water Diviner Leaving 10/7/20: The Last Airbender Leaving 10/17/20: The Green Hornet Leaving 10/19/20: Paper Year Leaving 10/22/20: While We're Young Leaving 10/26/20: Battle: Los Angeles Leaving 10/30/20: Kristy

LEAVING 10/31 Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Burlesque Charlotte's Web Clash of the Titans District 9 The Firm Fun with Dick & Jane The Girl with All the Gifts Grandmaster Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5 The Interview Just Friends Magic Mike Nacho Libre The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! The NeverEnding Story The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter Nights in Rodanthe The Patriot Set Up The Silence of the Lambs Sleepless in Seattle Sleepy Hollow Spaceballs The Taking of Pelham 123 The Ugly Truth Underworld Underworld: Evolution Underworld: Rise of the Lycans Zathura

SPOOKY TITLES GUARANTEED TO GET YOU IN THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT: Ready for Netflix and chills? Get into the Halloween spirit with some grown-up trick-or-treating with these spooky movies and TV shows that are streaming on Netflix now — or very soon. Add them to your list, pop open a bag of candy corn and prepare to get scared straight. (Photo: Netflix) Ratched: From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred (Sarah Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred's stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born. Ratched is available to stream Friday, Sept. 18.

'REBECCA' (Photo: Netflix) After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband's imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim's first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley's sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), Rebecca is a mesmerizing and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier's beloved 1938 gothic novel. Rebecca is available to stream on Netflix Wednesday, Oct. 21.

'THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR' ('THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE' - SEASON 2) (Photo: Erick Schroter/Netflix) From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly-anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair's tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate's chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper Mrs. Grose (T'Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn't mean gone. The Haunting of Bly Manor is available to stream on Netflix Friday, Oct. 9.