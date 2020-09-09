Netflix and Chills: Massive Collection of New Horror Movies, Shows to Premiere for Halloween Season

As Halloween season begins to ramp up, Netflix has unveiled its 2020 "Netflix and Chills" collection. This block of content will feature tons of new horror movies and shows that will premiere over the course of the next few months. Fans of fright-filled films will have a number of options available to them, and those who prefer their Halloween streaming to be less creepy and more campy, will have no shortage of choices either. Quite possibly the most anticipated horror project coming to Netflix this season is The Haunting of Bly Manor, the second season in The Haunting... anthology, following the widely acclaimed The Haunting of Hill House. The new ghastly season brings back cast members like Henry Thomas, Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, while also adding series newcomers like Kate Siegel and Tahirah Sharif. The new season debuts on October 9. Scroll down to see more of what "Netflix and Chills" has to offer this year! (Photo: Netflix)

Ratched - Sept. 18 (Photo: Netflix) Another highly anticipated series from Netflix that comes justr in time for spooky season, is Ratched. This Sara Paulson-starring series is a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, and tells the origin story of the film's villain: Nurse Mildred Ratched. The show was created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story), and will feature guest stars such as Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen - Sept. 10 I'm in this! Dropping TOMORROW on @netflix! The Babysitter: Killer Queen | Official Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/QboTAxVLTS via @YouTube — Helen Hong (@funnyhelenhong) September 9, 2020 The Babysitter: Killer Queen is a sequel to 2017s The Babysitter, and stars Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell and Bella Thorne. "Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee (Samara Weaving), Cole (Lewis ) continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since Bee and all of her friends disappeared, making Cole's story hard to believe. He is still hopelessly smitten with his best friend and next door neighbor Melanie (Emily Alyn Lind) – the only one who believes his story – who convinces him to forget the past and come to a party thrown at a nearby lake. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night."

Hubie Halloween - Oct. 7 (Photo: Netflix) Adam Sandler stars in this Halloween comedy about Hubie Dubois, a man who "spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it's up to Hubie to convince the police and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them."

Vampires vs. The Bronx - Oct. 2 Vampires Vs. The Bronx is a horror-comedy film from director Oz Rodriguez about teens fighting to save the Bronx from a vampire invasion. Starring Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Method Man & more, it's out on Netflix Oct. 2nd! pic.twitter.com/DQUWJq18sG — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) September 9, 2020 In this new horror-comedy, "a group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from a band of vampires." It stars Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV, Sarah Gadon, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Shea Whigham, Coco Jones, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Chris Redd, and Vladimir Caamaño.

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting - Oct. 14 The time of nightmares has begun! Excited to give you a look at the upcoming film A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, coming to Netflix October 14th. 😈#NetflixAndChills #ababysittersguidetomonsterhunting pic.twitter.com/5GKIyfdoRX — Walden Media (@WaldenMedia) September 9, 2020 "When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. In order to keep Jacob safe from harm, Kelly teams with no-nonsense chapter Vice President Liz Lerue (Oona Laurence), tech genius Berna Vincent (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), creature expert Cassie Zhen (Lynn Masako Cheng) and potions master Curtis Critter (Ty Consiglio) to defeat a Boogeyman known as "The Grand Guignol" (Tom Felton), a glamorous witch named "Peggy Drood" (Indya Moore) and their legion of mysterious monsters."

Rebecca - Oct. 21 𝐿𝒶𝓈𝓉 𝓃𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉 𝐼 𝒹𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓂𝓉 𝐼 𝓌𝑒𝓃𝓉 𝓉𝑜 𝑀𝒶𝓃𝒹𝑒𝓇𝓁𝑒𝓎 𝒶𝑔𝒶𝒾𝓃. REBECCA, coming to Netflix globally 21 October. pic.twitter.com/fNr6UXO95H — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 8, 2020 "After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband's imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim's first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley's sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas)."

Unsolved Mysteries: Vol. 2 - Oct. 19 (Photo: Netflix) "In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things."

More Netflix and Chills Movies and TV Shows The Paramedic - Sept. 10 La Révolution - Oct. Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood - Oct. 1 The Worst Witch: Season 4 - Oct. 1 Cape Fear - Oct. 1 A.M.I. - Oct. 1 Evil: Season 1 - Oct. 1 House of 1,000 Corpses - Oct. 1 We Have Always Lived in the Castle - Oct. 1 A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween - Oct. 2 The Binding - Oct. 2