Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 18)
'3 Body Problem,' 'Young Royals Forever,' and 'Buying Beverly Hills' Season 2 join Netflix this week.
Spring is here, and the start of a new season and warmer weather is bringing with it plenty of new titles to Netflix's streaming library. This week, the streaming giant is set to stock 13 new TV series and films, including 9 Netflix original titles.
After wrapping up the third season of its hit series Young Royal on Monday, Netflix will pull back the curtain and give fans a glimpse into how the story is brought to life with the release of the documentary Young Royals Forever. The streamer will also serve up plenty of laughs this week when it expands its stand-up comedy lineup with Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership. This week will also bring with it the long-awaited premiere of the mystery series 3 Body Problem, from creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo. Other titles joining the streamer this week include Bodies Bodies Bodies and Love & Hip Hop New York Season 1-2, both licensed titles.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Young Royals Forever'
Premiere Date: Monday, March 28
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "From casting to the final take, this special shows how the cast and crew of "Young Royals" bring Wilhelm and Simon's heartwarming journey to life."
'Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership'
Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership streaming NOW only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/qHXd0FBr7d— Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) March 19, 2024
Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 19
Type: Netflix Comedy
Synopsis: ""Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership" is the debut one hour stand-up special from comedian Brian Simpson. Set to premiere globally on March 19, this groundbreaking special marks the first-ever comedy special to be shot at Joe Rogan's club, The Comedy Mothership, in Austin, TX. Brian Simpson brings a fresh and unparalleled perspective to the stage. With a background as a foster child and Marine Corps veteran, Simpson's life experiences have shaped his rugged comedic style, resulting in a rare combination of authenticity, wit and relatability. Simpson's ability to channel his unique journey into a refreshingly original point of view sets him apart as one of the most exciting and original voices in comedy today."
'Physical: 100: Season 2'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 19
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Returning with 100 new contestants to claim the honor of the ultimate physique, this fiery global competition takes the challenges to new heights."
'3 Body Problem'
Premiere Date: Thursday, March 21
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."
'Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2'
Premiere Date: Friday, March 22
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Family drama, luxury listings, and fierce competition in the LA market set the stage for this new season of Buying Beverly Hills. This real estate doccu-soap follows top agents from Mauricio Umansky's The Agency, including his daughters Farrah, Alexia and Sophia as they navigate the high stakes world of luxury real estate, relationships, and friendships."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 3/18/24
Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2
Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
Avail. 3/19/24
Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/20/24
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Avail. 3/22/24
The Casagrandes Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY
El Paseo 7
On The Line
SHIRLEY – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
As new titles arrive in Netflix's streaming library, one titles will be leaving. On Tuesday, the film Carol is set to exit Netflix. It will be followed by several other departures before March is over.
Leaving 3/29/24
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Leaving 3/30/24
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3
Leaving 3/31/24
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Adam
Community: Seasons 1-6
Hoarders: Season 12
It's Complicated
Justice League
Little Fockers
Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3
Man of Steel
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
My Best Friend's Wedding
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984