Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 18)

Spring is here, and the start of a new season and warmer weather is bringing with it plenty of new titles to Netflix's streaming library. This week, the streaming giant is set to stock 13 new TV series and films, including 9 Netflix original titles.

After wrapping up the third season of its hit series Young Royal on Monday, Netflix will pull back the curtain and give fans a glimpse into how the story is brought to life with the release of the documentary Young Royals Forever. The streamer will also serve up plenty of laughs this week when it expands its stand-up comedy lineup with Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership. This week will also bring with it the long-awaited premiere of the mystery series 3 Body Problem, from creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo. Other titles joining the streamer this week include Bodies Bodies Bodies and Love & Hip Hop New York Season 1-2, both licensed titles.

Other titles joining the streamer this week include Bodies Bodies Bodies and Love & Hip Hop New York Season 1-2, both licensed titles.