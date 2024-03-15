'Black Mirror' Season 7 Is Coming to Netflix

Black Mirror fans will have to wait a little longer for Season 7, but we now have official confirmation that the show is coming back to Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit sci-fi series will return in 2025, as revealed at the Next on Netflix event held in London on Thursday.

While not many details were shared, the streamer revealed that one episode will be a sequel to the "USS Callister" episode from Season 4. "Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning," Netflix stated in a tease.

The "USS Callister" episode was somewhat of an homage to classic science fiction television, like the original Star Trek series, with a Twilight Zone-esque twist.

The story follows Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons), "a reclusive but gifted programmer and co-founder of a popular massively multiplayer online game who is bitter over the lack of recognition of his position from his coworkers," per a synopsis.

"He takes out his frustrations by simulating a Star Trek-like space adventure within the game, using his co-workers' DNA to create sentient digital clones of them. Acting as the captain of the USS Callister starship, Daly is able to order his co-workers around, bend them to his will, and mistreat them if they get out of line. When Daly brings newly hired Nanette Cole (Cristin Milioti) into his game, she encourages the other clones to revolt against Daly."

The episode was directed by Toby Haynes, from a script by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, and William Bridges. Notably, "USS Callister" was a standout episode as it featured some of the most blatant comedy of the entire series.

Black Mirror debuted on Channel 4 in the U.K. back in 2011 and later came to the U.S. by way of Netflix. In addition to the six current seasons, the show has also produced a couple of specials, including an interactive film titled Bandersnatch.