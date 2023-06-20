Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 19)

More than a dozen new titles are joining Netflix's content catalogue this week. June has already brought subscribers titles including the final episodes of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever and Manifest, as well as Black Mirror Season 6, and this week, as the streamer begins to make a final push for the remaining days of June, 17 new series and films are joining the streaming library.

This week's new arrivals include two licensed titles – My Little Pony: The Movie and The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2 – as well as 15 Netflix original series and films, including the debut of the Netflix documentary Take Care of Maya and Season 3 of Netflix's hit true crime series Catching Killers. Subscribers will also be able to binge new titles like the comedy 85 South: Ghetto Legends, Break Point: Part 2, and the Netflix Family title Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3, among many others.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!