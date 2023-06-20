Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 19)
More than a dozen new titles are joining Netflix's content catalogue this week. June has already brought subscribers titles including the final episodes of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever and Manifest, as well as Black Mirror Season 6, and this week, as the streamer begins to make a final push for the remaining days of June, 17 new series and films are joining the streaming library.
This week's new arrivals include two licensed titles – My Little Pony: The Movie and The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2 – as well as 15 Netflix original series and films, including the debut of the Netflix documentary Take Care of Maya and Season 3 of Netflix's hit true crime series Catching Killers. Subscribers will also be able to binge new titles like the comedy 85 South: Ghetto Legends, Break Point: Part 2, and the Netflix Family title Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3, among many others.
Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Take Care of Maya'
Premiere Date: Monday, June 19
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "When 10-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody – despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change the way you look at children's healthcare forever."
'85 South: Ghetto Legends'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 20
Type: Netflix Comedy
Synopsis: "Comedy trio DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean make their Netflix comedy debut in 85 South: Ghetto Legends. Staying true to their roots, this freestyle comedy event leaves nothing and no one off limits."
'Break Point: Part 2'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 21
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "The most promising players in tennis see dreams realized and hopes dashed as the second half of the 2022 season takes them from Wimbledon to the US Open."
'Glamorous'
Premiere Date: Thursday, June 22
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Glamorous tells the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison. Its Marco's first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer."
'Catching Killers: Season 3'
Premiere Date: Friday, June 23
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "Real-life investigators recount stories of cold-blooded killers, the desperate efforts to stop them and the brave people who brought them to justice."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 6/19/23
My Little Pony: The Movie
Not Quite Narwhal – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 6/21/23
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2
Avail. 6/22/23
Let's Get Divorced (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
Skull Island (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
Sleeping Dog (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/23/23
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM
King of Clones – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Make Me Believe (TR) – NETFLIX FILM
The Perfect Find – NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Through My Window: Across the Sea (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
It's not all good news for subscribers this week. Although the streamer will be filling the shelves of its streaming library this week with fresh titles, it will also be pulling a few for good. This week, three titles – two films and one series – are leaving Netflix for good.
June 19
Philomena
June 20
Shooter: Seasons 1-3
June 21
The Mist