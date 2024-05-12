Hulu's Top 7 Movies Today (Sunday, May 12, 2024)
The apes are taking over theaters — and Hulu.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is dominating the box office charts, and fans are getting hyped for the film by watching the previous Planet of the Apes trilogy, which is streaming on Hulu. Most of Hulu's top 5 are these monkey movies, but they did not quite conquer the No. 1 spot!
Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, May 12, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'
Official Synopsis: "Chimpanzees revolt against mankind after an experimental drug gives them human-like intelligence in this action-packed entry in the series."
4. 'Wanted Man'
Official Synopsis: "Hoping to save his job, an aging detective travels to Mexico to extradite a woman who witnessed the murders of two DEA agents. Once there, he realizes that bad hombres on both sides of the border are now gunning for him."
3. 'War for the Planet of the Apes'
Official Synopsis: "Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless colonel (Woody Harrelson)."
2. 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes'
Official Synopsis: "A decade after the Simian Flu killed most of humanity, civilization is plagued with martial law, civil unrest, and economic collapse; meanwhile, genetically evolved apes have established a growing, harmonious nation."
1. 'Eileen'
Official Synopsis: Based on the best-selling book, young secretary Eileen becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counselor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret – throwing Eileen onto a sinister path."
