'NCIS: Hawai'i' Cast Bids Farewell to Series With Beach Gathering

Members of the 'NCIS: Hawai'i' team had one final gathering after the series was canceled.

The NCIS: Hawai'i cast reunited on Friday for a small gathering at a local beach to bid farewell to the series and the islands after three seasons. Vanessa Lachey, Tori Anderson, Jason Antoon and his wife Seana Kofoed all came together and shared the moment on their Instagram Stories. Nick Lachey was also along for the moment, with Anderson's husband Mitch Myers, Noah Mills and an unknown person.

"We [heart emoji] U Hawai'i'.... We really REALLY LOVE You!" Lachey wrote with the video, also paying tribute to the cast that wasn't present. "To my favorite Kiwi. And to our Yas!" These are references to Alex Tarrant and Yasmine Al-Bustamil.

The final farewell to the series comes following a blindside two weeks earlier, catching Lachey off guard and sparking fans to try to save the series. Fans of NCIS have launched a petition online with close to 30,000 signatures so far and they've even gotten their hands on a Times Square billboard.

CBS is reported as not looking to budge on canceling the series, with a few more NCIS spinoffs on the way to take up spots on the schedule. One is the Ziva and Tony spinoff coming to Paramount+, while NCIS: Origins is set for CBS to tell the story of young Jethro Gibbs, originally played by Mark Harmon.

To throw salt in the wounds of NCIS: Hawai'i fans, the series came to a close with a cliffhanger. Lachey's character returns to her home to meet her fugitive former mentor played by Julie White. "You're probably going to need a drink for what's coming next," she tells Lachey's Jane Tennant in the finale (via TV Insider).

NCIS: Hawai'i averaged 7.8 million total viewers and ranked sixth in total audience out of the 14 dramas on CBS. It only ranked behind Tracker, NCIS, FBI, The Equalizer, and the also-canceled Blue Bloods.