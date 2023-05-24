New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in June 2023

June promises to be an exciting month for streaming on Netflix. As May draws to a close, the streaming giant on Wednesday released the full list of titles headed to the streaming library next month, a list that not only includes licensed series and films, but also 54 new and returning Netflix original series, films, and documentaries. Next month, Netflix will step back into the strange and mysterious when Black Mirror returns for its sixth season. The series, starring Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, and Ben Barnes, does not yet have an exact premiere date, but Wednesday's reveal confirmed Season 6 will drop sometime this June. Also debuting next month will be the fourth season of the young adult series Never Have I Ever, as well as the first half of The Witcher Season 3. True crime lovers can binge through a new season of Catching Killers next month, with June also marking some endings, as Human Resources will drop its second and final season as Manifest also premieres its final batch of episodes. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in June 2023.

June 1 - June 5 Black Mirror: Season 6 (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES (TBD)

The Emmy-winning sci-fi drama series returns for a new season. Celebrity (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (TBD)

Fame. Money. Power. One young woman fights to become the next hottest celebrity in the glamorous yet scandalous world of influencers in Seoul. Delete (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES (TBD)

A man and woman entangled in an affair attempt to start a new life together after they stumble upon a device that can make other people disappear. THE DAYS (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES (June 1)

Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat – an unprecedented nuclear disaster. A Beautiful Life (DK) – NETFLIX FILM (June 1)

When a young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer, he must decide if he's ready to open himself up to stardom – and love. LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising – NETFLIX FAMILY (June 1)

Two teenagers from different worlds use their newly discovered Ninja powers to defend dragons from villains who want to use their life-force for evil. Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (June 2)

As the Death Date looms, the Flight 828 passengers and their loved ones race to fulfill their Callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits. Missed Connections (PH) – NETFLIX FILM (June 2)

After an unforgettable encounter, a hopeless romantic turns to an app to seek out a man she just met – but is he really what she's looking for? Rich in Love 2 (BR) – NETFLIX FILM (June 2)

When Paula leaves Rio de Janeiro to resume her work as a volunteer doctor in the Amazon, Teto hatches an impulsive plan to follow her – and chaos ensues. Scoop (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES (June 2)

The shocking murder of a journalist thrusts a leading crime reporter into a nexus of police, media and the Mumbai underworld as she fights for justice. Valeria: Season 3 (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES (June 2)

New love triangles. New life stages. Birthdays welcoming a new decade. The same four friends to navigate through it all together. Barracuda Queens (SE) – NETFLIX SERIES (June 5)

June 6 - June 10 My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY (June 6)

The evil Opaline is on a mission to steal the ponies' Cutie Marks and become the most powerful Alicorn – unless the Mane 5 can stop her in time! Arnold – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (June 7)

This three part documentary series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger's journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona. Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (June 7)

Can true love flourish inside the pods? Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo guide a new batch of Brazilian singles through their search to find the one. Never Have I Ever: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (June 8)

Senior year has finally arrived. Between college conundrums, identity crises and crushes that won't fade, are Devi and the gang ready to face the future? Tour de France: Unchained – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (June 8)

Through tears and triumph, this series follows several cycling teams as they compete in the 2022 installment of the world's most grueling bike race. Bloodhounds (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (June 9)

Three friends working for a benevolent moneylender band together to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate. Human Resources: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (June 9)

From one-night stands to office romances, the creatures working at Human Resources have their hands – and claws – full with a new batch of humans. The Playing Card Killer (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (June 9)

A playing card left at a murder scene connects a string of killings in this docuseries tracking a notorious serial killer who terrorized Spain in 2003. Tex Mex Motors – NETFLIX SERIES (June 9)

Junkers turn into jewels when they're in the hands of these pros, who bring cars from Mexico to El Paso for radical restorations in this lively series. This World Can't Tear Me Down – NETFLIX SERIES (June 9)

When an old friend returns to the neighborhood, Zerocalcare wants to help him find his place back in the world. But what's the right thing to do? The Wonder Weeks (NL) – NETFLIX FILM (June 9)

Three modern couples juggle relationships and demanding careers while navigating the unpredictable terrain of parenthood. You Do You (TR) – NETFLIX FILM (June 9)

June 11 - June 15 Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact – NETFLIX COMEDY (June 13)

In Amy Schumer's newest comedy special Emergency Contact, she delivers another hilariously relatable and uncensored commentary about her life. Our Planet II – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (June 14)

From the Emmy Award-winning team behind Planet Earth and Our Planet comes Our Planet II. At any given moment on planet Earth, billions of animals are on the move. Captured with spectacular and innovative cinematography, Our Planet II unravels the mysteries of how and why animals migrate to reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world. The Surrogacy (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES (June 14)

June 16 - June 20 Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (June 16)

As a lionhearted boy who can't wield magic strives for the title of Wizard King, four banished Wizard Kings of yore return to crush the Clover Kingdom. Extraction 2 – NETFLIX FILM (June 16)

Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster. King the Land (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (June 17)

Amid a tense inheritance fight, a charming heir clashes with his hardworking employee who's known for her irresistible smile – which he cannot stand. See You in My 19th Life (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (June 17)

Ban Ji-eum can endlessly reincarnate. But when her 18th life gets cut short, she dedicates the next one to finding her now grown-up childhood love. Not Quite Narwhal – NETFLIX FAMILY (June 19)

Curious little Kelp's been living his whole life as a narwhal... until he finds out he's actually a unicorn. Now he's got two worlds to explore! Take Care of Maya – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (June 19)

When nine-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody – despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change the way you look at children's healthcare forever. 85 South: Ghetto Legends – NETFLIX COMEDY (June 20)

June 21 - June 25 Break Point: Part 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (June 21)

The most promising players in tennis see dreams realized and hopes dashed as the second half of the 2022 season takes them from Wimbledon to the US Open. Devil's Advocate (KW) – NETFLIX SERIES (June 22)

In Kuwait City, a determined defense lawyer defies popular sentiment and takes on a polarizing client: a footballer accused of murdering his wife. Glamorous – NETFLIX SERIES (June 22)

Marco Mejia, a young gender-nonconforming twentysomething, seems to be stuck in place until landing a job working for a former supermodel-turned-cosmetics mogul. Can Marco navigate a cutthroat new workplace and messy dating scene? Let's Get Divorced (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES (June 22)

When a seemingly happy supercouple decides to divorce, things quickly get complicated in this romantic comedy series. Skull Island (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES (June 22)

Shipwrecked in the South Pacific, a group of explorers encounter a menagerie of fearsome creatures – including the giant ape who rules the island: Kong. Sleeping Dog (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES (June 22)

A former detective now living on the streets searches for the truth after a new death raises unnerving doubts about a supposedly settled murder case. Catching Killers: Season 3 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (June 23)

Real-life investigators recount stories of cold-blooded killers, the desperate efforts to stop them and the brave people who brought them to justice. iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM (June 23)

When a jaded undercover cop is tasked with unraveling a historic gold heist in Johannesburg, he's pushed to choose between his conscience and the law. King of Clones – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (June 23)

From groundbreaking human cloning research to a scandalous downfall, this documentary tells the captivating story of Korea's most notorious scientist. Make Me Believe (TR) – NETFLIX FILM (June 23)

A pair of meddling grannies dupe their grandchildren into a meet-cute that rekindles childhood crushes – and past quibbles. The Perfect Find – NETFLIX FILM (June 23)

After a high-profile firing, Jenna's (Gabrielle Union) fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker (Keith Powers) – who happens to be her boss's son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she'll risk it all on a secret romance. Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY (June 23)

While Ash competes in the Masters Eight Tournament, Goh searches for Mew in faraway lands. Two best friends, one ultimate goal: to be the very best! Through My Window: Across the Sea (ES) – NETFLIX FILM (June 23)

