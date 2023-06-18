'The Witcher' Season 3 Clip Stuns Fans at Netflix TUDUM Event

The Witcher Season 3 is less than two weeks away, and Netflix just dropped a preview clip that has fans eager for action. The fantasy series follows the Witcher Geralt (Henry Cavill), the sorceress Yennefer (Anya Cholatra) and the teenage princess Ciri (Freya Allan) as they form an unlikely found-family in the midst of war and mystical apocalypse. However, in two seasons so far, fans have never seen them in action together quite like this.

Netflix dropped an action-packed sequence about three minutes long at Saturday's TUDUM virtual fan event. It starts with Ciri apparently in trouble as she falls into the clutches of the mage Rience (Chris Fulton) and a few of his minions. However, Geralt and Yennefer soon arrive to show that it was an elaborate trap, intended not only to take out Rience but to get some revenge for their previous encounters. In the minutes that follow Yennefer goes toe-to-toe with the renegade mage and Ciri holds her own with a sword, while Geralt uses some of his magical abilities to great effect – perhaps better than we've seen from the series to this point.

Unfortunately, the scene ends ominously as Ciri has apparently been captured by the elves – a third party cutting in on this bloody encounter. According to Netflix's log line, this season starts with Yennefer leading Geralt and Ciri to the stronghold of mages known as Aretuza in the hopes of tapping into Ciri's latent magical abilities and perhaps putting an end to the burgeoning war. "Instead," the blurb says, "they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

The scene above reportedly comes from the very first episode of the new season, so as action-packed as it is, it is just the beginning of the fights to come. The TUDUM presentation included a live appearance by Cavill, Cholatra, Allan and Joey Batey who plays the lovable bard Jaskier. While on stage together, they discussed Cavill's impending departure from the show. It was the first time Cavill has addressed the subject since he announced he would be leaving after Season 3. Batey brought up the subject by asking Cavill to "tell us about filming your final season with us."

"Goodness me, thank you very much, everyone," Cavill said. "I really feel the love, and I love you guys, too. It's so wonderful to be here. But I'm going to talk about what it was like filming my final season. And I actually just want to talk about my co-stars here. Because, once again, it was such a pleasure and an honor to be working with you guys. You guys bring so much nuance and detail to these characters which are often at risk of being oversimplified, and what you guys have done with the characters has involved work, care, and effort. And, believe me, working with you guys was the biggest pleasure. So, uh, I just wanted to say I'm going to miss you. I'm going to miss you very much."

It certainly looks like Cavill will go out with a bang based on what we've seen so far. The Witcher Season 3 premieres on Friday, June 29 on Netflix, with another batch of episodes dropping on July 27. In the meantime, the previous seasons are streaming there now and the original Witcher Saga novels are available in print, digital and audiobook formats.