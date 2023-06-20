Beloved 'Addams Family' Character Teased for 'Wednesday' Season 2

More members of the Addams family are poised to make a trip to Nevermore Academy in Wednesday Season 2. During Netflix's TUDUM event on Saturday, Jenna Ortega and her co-stars teased what's to come in the second season of the streamer's hit Addams Family spinoff, which focuses on a teenage Wednesday Addams, the cast revealing that a new member of the Addams family will appear in Season 2.



The tease was made by Wednesday's Emma Myers, who plays Wednesday's roommate, Enid Sinclair. Meyers told fans it "is true" that viewers will be introduced to a new member of the Addams family. The actress stopped short of revealing who that character would be, her co-star Hunter Doohan, who portrays Hyde barista Tyler Galpin, sharing, "we we don't know who it is."

Fans have already seen Wednesday's core family – mother and father Gomez and Morticia Addams and younger brother Puglsey – as well as her Uncle Fester and Thing, but there are still several characters that could make an appearance. As for Ortega, she shared that she "would love to see Cousin Itt," the Addams family member that is composed entirely of blonde hair and wears a bowler hat and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Myers, Doohan, and Joy Sunday, who plays siren and Xavier's ex-girlfriend, Bianca Barclay, said they would love to see Wednesday's grandmother, Grandmama, feature in Season 2.



But another member of the Addams family isn't the only character fans might see. During their Saturday appearance, the cast also addressed some long-standing theories fueled by Season 1, including the theory that Gwendoline Christie's Professor Weems, who was left for dead in the Season 1 finale, could return. Ortega pointed out that viewers "never see her funeral," meaning it is possible she may appear in the second season. However, that hasn't yet been confirmed.



Unfortunately, it will likely be some time before fans find out which characters appear in Season 2. Netflix has not yet set a premiere date for the upcoming batch of episodes, but Myers did reveal during Saturday's fan event that Season 2 "was being worked on right now and the storyline is so top secret even we don't know what's going to happen." The record-smashing Wednesday Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.