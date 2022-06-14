Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 13)

Netflix is working overtime this week. Although June may be halfway over, the streaming giant is proving that it has no plans to slow down on making new additions. Beginning on Monday and continuing through Friday, Netflix will add 27 new titles to the streaming library, and all but five of them are Netflix original series, film, and documentaries. The new additions began arriving in the content catalogue on Monday, when Netflix dropped titles including Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends and two new additions to the Charlie's Colorforms City library. However, there are still nearly two dozen other titles still to be added. Subscribers can expect to see additions like new episodes of Rhythm + Flow France, a new season of Love & Anarchy, and the premiere of the new Netflix original documentary Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet, among many others. This week will also include two highly-anticipated arrivals: the debut of the streamer's star-studded film Spiderhead and the premiere of Netflix's new Iron Chef spinoff series, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' Netflix is cooking up something good this week. On Wednesday, June 15, the streamer's anticipated Iron Chef spinoff, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, premieres. Billed as a "supersized approach" to the culinary competition, the series finds five new rising food stars facing off against Challenger Chefs in the new Kitchen Stadium, where they are pushed "to the limits of endurance and creativity," all for the chance to win the gold knife and Iron Chef Legend title. Those returning Iron Chefs icons include Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai and Gabriela Cámara.

'Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2' Netflix's hit animated series Karma's World Music Videos is bringing more music to young subscribers when Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 16. Created by multi-award-winning American rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, the animated children's series centers around 10-year-old Karma Grant, an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart. The series invites viewers to step into Karma's musical world as she rocks the mic and begins to grasp the incredible emotional power that words and music can have in a series that is paced with rhymes and the power of positivity.

'Rhythm + Flow France' Netflix is treating subscribers to even more episodes of its hit reality series Rhythm + Flow France following its debut last week. The series, a Netflix original music competition, a group of undiscovered rappers will try to freestyle, battle, and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize. The competition is judged by Niska, Shay, and SCH.

'She: Season 2' Netflix's hit crime drama She is heading back to the streaming platform on Friday, June 17. In Season 2, undercover Mumbai constable Bhumi will find herself trading the line between duty and desire as she finds herself back into the dark alleys of Mumbai. Per Netflix's synopsis, "after swearing loyalty to kingpin Nayak, Bhumi explores her sexual liberation – and her dark side." She stars Aaditi Pohankar in the central role and is directed by Arif Ali.

'Spiderhead' Netflix is bringing The New Yorker short story, "Escape From Spiderhead," by George Saunders to the small screen with the Friday debut of its star-studded sci-fi film Spiderhead. The new original movie, from Joseph Kosinksi, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett as two inmates at a state in -of-the-art penitentiary. Chris Hemsworth stars as Steve Abnesti, the lead scientist in charge of the experiments at the penitentiary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. The movie also features BeBe Bettencourt, Tess Haubrich, Angie Milliken, Stephen Tongun, Mark Paguio, Sam Delich, and Joey Vierira.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 6/13/22

Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures – NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends – NETFLIX FAMILY

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends – NETFLIX COMEDY

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America Avail. 6/14/22

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live – NETFLIX COMEDY

Halftime – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mole: Season 3-4 Avail. 6/15/22

Centauro – NETFLIX FILM

Front Cover

God's Favorite Idiot – NETFLIX SERIES

Heart Parade – NETFLIX FILM

Maldivas – NETFLIX SERIES

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The War Next-door: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Wrath of God – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 6/16/22

Love & Anarchy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special – NETFLIX COMEDY

Won't You Be My Neighbor? Avail. 6/17/22

The Martha Mitchell Effect – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rainbow High: Season 2

