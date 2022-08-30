Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 29)

This week will be a massive one for Netflix. As August comes to a close and September begins, the streaming giant is freshening up its library with a new slate of content, and Netflix subscribers are about to get treated to a massive rollout of 58 new titles. Of the new additions this week, 23 are Netflix original series, films, and specials. After kicking off the week on Monday with a new season of the Netflix Family title Mighty Express and the film Under Her Control, the streamer is set to continue with the rollout on Tuesday with a new episode of Untold and a new season of its hit true crime docuseries I Am A Killer. By far, though, the most titles will come on Thursday, when Netflix drops 41 new additions to welcome September, including everything from new episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and the premiere of Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles Season 2 to licensed content including the Despicable Me films and several Resident Evil movies. The week will conclude on Friday with several highly-anticipated additions, such as Devil in Ohio and the new dating series Dated and Related. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Mighty Express: Season 7' Netflix kickstarted the week on Monday with an addition for some of its youngest viewers. On Monday, Aug. 29, the streamer added a new season of its animated family series Mighty Express. From the makers of Paw Patrol, the series is set in the fictional town of Tacksville and follows a team of Mighty Express trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks. In Season 7, "Nate, Flicker and the rest of the trains raise the rails for more thrilling deliveries, special missions and lighthearted lessons on the track."

'I AM A KILLER: Season 3' Over the past several years, Netflix has made a name for itself in the world of true crime, and on Tuesday, Aug. 30, one of its hit true crime titles is returning for a new season. Originally premiering on Netflix back in 2018 and acting as a collaboration between Netflix, A+E Networks U.K., and Sky Vision Productions, I Am A Killer sees death row inmates convicted of capital murder giving firsthand accounts of their crimes. Season 3, which was quietly greenlit, is set to arrive on Tuesday and will again feature interviews with death row inmates as they "recount the events that led them to murder, exploring their motivations and, ultimately, how they now view their crimes after time spent in some of the toughest prisons in the U.S."

'Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul' The third installment of the four-week return of Untold arrives on Tuesday. Originally premiering in August of last year, the docuseries offers sports fans a look at epic tales from the wide world of sports as it delves into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it. In Episode 3, "Operation Flagrant Foul," the Netflix docuseries will take viewers back to the summer of 2007, the summer when news broke that NBA refer Tim Donaghy was being investigated for gambling on his own game. In the episode, all three co-conspirators will discuss their involvement in the scandal, and per Netflix, "unsurprisingly, their stories don't all line-up." New episodes of Untold air weekly.

'Dated and Related' A new group of singles will try to find love when Netflix's newest dating competition, Dated and Related, drops on Friday. Hosted by Too Hot to Handle alum Melinda Berry, the upcoming series follows eight pairs of siblings as they head to a lavish villa, where they will not only be trying to find love, with their love lives "up close and personal" for their siblings, but also trying to win the $100,000 prize.

'Devil in Ohio' Netflix is unraveling a mysterious cult in its highly-anticipated new series Devil in Ohio. Based on Daria Polatin's book of the same name, the eight-episode series follows Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a hospital psychiatrist who finds herself and her family in danger after she takes in Mae Dodd, a teenager who escaped a mysterious cult. The series stars Emily Deschanel, Madeleine Arthur, Sam Jaeger, Alisha Newton, Xaria Dotson, and Naomi Tan. Devil in Ohio will be available for streaming beginning Friday, Sept. 2.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/29/22

Under Her Control – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/31/22

Club América vs Club América – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Family Secrets – NETFLIX SERIES

I Came By – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 9/1

Fenced In – NETFLIX FILM

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 – NETFLIX ANIME

Liss Pereira: Adulting – NETFLIX COMEDY

Love in the Villa – NETFLIX FILM

Off the Hook – NETFLIX SERIES

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight's Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He's Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

This Is 40 Avail. 9/2

Buy My House – NETFLIX SERIES

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2- NETFLIX SERIES

Fakes – NETFLIX SERIES

The Festival of Troubadours – NETFLIX FILM

Ivy + Bean – NETFLIX FAMILY

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go – NETFLIX FAMILY

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance – NETFLIX FAMILY

You're Nothing Special – NETFLIX SERIES