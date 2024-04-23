Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 22)

The final days of April may be here, but Netflix isn't ending the month without making a few final additions. This week, the streamer is stocking even more titles from its April 2024 content list, bringing subscribers 13 new TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals to watch.

This week's roundup gives subscribers plenty of new options for their next binge. On the licensed content side of things, three new additions to the library will debut, with the films Ahead of the Curve, King Richard, and TLC Forever set to arrive. They will be joined by 10 new and returning Netflix original series and films, including the streamer's highly-anticipated Dead Boy Detectives, based on the DC Comics characters of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. Also debuting this week is Fern Brady's new comedy special Autistic Bikini Queen, the new original game series Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?, and the documentary Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut, among several others.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!