Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 22)
'King Richard' makes its way to Netflix this week alongside originals like 'Dead Boy Detectives' and 'Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?'
The final days of April may be here, but Netflix isn't ending the month without making a few final additions. This week, the streamer is stocking even more titles from its April 2024 content list, bringing subscribers 13 new TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals to watch.
This week's roundup gives subscribers plenty of new options for their next binge. On the licensed content side of things, three new additions to the library will debut, with the films Ahead of the Curve, King Richard, and TLC Forever set to arrive. They will be joined by 10 new and returning Netflix original series and films, including the streamer's highly-anticipated Dead Boy Detectives, based on the DC Comics characters of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. Also debuting this week is Fern Brady's new comedy special Autistic Bikini Queen, the new original game series Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?, and the documentary Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut, among several others.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen'
Premiere Date: Monday, April 22
Type: Netflix Comedy
Synopsis: "The irreverent Scottish comedian tackles big themes like death, decline and the disappointments of middle age in her stand-up special filmed in Bristol."
'Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, April 23
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "In this new epic game of trust, strangers have to maneuver their way into a luxury paradise and out of a hellish jungle camp. In order to do that, they need to build relationships and gain each other's trust. With 100k on the line and faced with difficult decisions, will these strangers become friends or enemies? Host of the show is Bonnie Strange."
'Don't Hate the Player (new episodes)'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 24
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Starting out in a makeshift camp, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150,000 euros in a tense game of strategy and survival hosted by Claude Dartois."
'Dead Boy Detectives'
Premiere Date: Thursday, April 25
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives.
Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts... who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases.
As part of The Sandman Universe for Netflix and based on the beloved comic series from Neil Gaiman, DEAD BOY DETECTIVES was developed for television by Steve Yockey, who serves as co-showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz and is brought to you by Greg Berlanti. Jeremy Carver and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers. The series also stars Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Lukas Gage, David Iacono and Ruth Connell."prevnext
'Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 26
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "Delve into the digestive system with this lighthearted and informative documentary that demystifies the role gut health plays in our overall well-being."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 4/22/24
Ahead of the Curve
CoComelon Lane: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/23/24
Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/24/24
Deliver Me (SE) – NETFLIX SERIES
King Richard
TLC Forever
Avail. 4/25/24
City Hunter (JP) – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/26/24
The Asunta Case (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
What's leaving this week?
April is quickly coming to a close, and this week, Netflix will be saying goodbye to several titles as it begins to make room for the upcoming list of series and movies hitting the streamer in May.
Leaving 4/22/24
The Meg
Train to Busan
Leaving 4/24/24
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
Leaving 4/25/24
Kung Fu Panda 3
Leaving 4/26/24
Malignant