New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in April 2024

Netflix may still have a few more titles to roll out this month, but the streamer is already looking ahead to April. On Wednesday, the streamer unveiled its complete list of new TV series and movies arriving in April 2024, a long-list of titles that includes nearly 50 new and returning Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials. The lineup of original content arriving next month is sure to give subscribers plenty to get excited for. Along with titles like Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver and CoComelon Lane Season 2, April will also bring with it the sixth season of Netflix's hit social experiment and competition The Circle. Meanwhile, The Upshaws will return for Part 5. April will serve up plenty of laughs with new stand-up specials from the likes of Demetri Martin, Neal Brennan, Jimmy Carr, and Fern Brady. The month will also see Netflix's original documentary catalog grow with additions like Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer, Files of the Unexplained, The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem, and more. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in April 2024.

April 1 - April 5 Baby Reindeer (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES (TBD)

When a struggling comedian shows one act of kindness to a vulnerable woman, it sparks a suffocating obsession which threatens to wreck both their lives. THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN – NETFLIX SERIES (April 1)

Famed magician and comedian Justin Willman uses his extraordinary skills to pull off ambitious and hilarious pranks like you've never seen before. With his team of twisted professionals, Justin executes brain-bending experiences to help everyday folks blow people's minds and settle old scores. Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed – NETFLIX COMEDY (April 2)

From his thoughts on aggressively scented trash bags to desk jobs in hell, comedian Demetri Martin delivers a one-of-a-kind stand-up special. Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (April 3)

In 2012, a string of grisly murders sent shock waves through the Berlin party scene. The killer remained at large – until one of his targets survived. Files of the Unexplained – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (April 3)

Eerie encounters, bizarre disappearances, haunting events and more perplexing phenomena are explored in this chilling investigative docuseries. Rodeio Rock (BR) – NETFLIX FILM (April 3)

When a rock wannabe is forced to replace his famous sertanejo look-alike, he faces a life-changing choice – lose his own identity or follow his heart. Crooks (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES (April 4)

A priceless coin puts rival gangs across Europe at odds, forcing a retired safecracker to team up with a two-bit gangster for one last heist. I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY (April 4)

Carmie starts high school, but a charming sophomore drives a wedge in her friend group. Can Carmie balance boys, school – and an ancient prophecy? Ripley – NETFLIX SERIES (April 4)

Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy and convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. The limited series drama is based on Patricia Highsmith's bestselling Tom Ripley novels. The Tearsmith (IT) – NETFLIX FILM (April 4)

Adopted together after a tough childhood in an orphanage, Nica and Rigel realize that unexpected but irresistible feelings pull them together. The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (April 5)

From Rickrolling to viral conspiracy theories, explore how an anonymous website evolved into a hub for real-world chaos in this documentary. Parasyte: The Grey (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES (April 5)

When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat. Scoop (GB) – NETFLIX FILM (April 5)

Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization gives an insider account of how the women of Newsnight secured Prince Andrew's infamous interview. prevnext

April 6 - April 10 Spirit Rangers: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY (April 8)

The Spirit Rangers return to help more friends at Xus National Park, learning more about their culture – and the world around them – every day. Neal Brennan: Crazy Good – NETFLIX COMEDY (April 9)

In his third Netflix original comedy special, Neal Brennan is feeling pretty great and he's ready to let you know why. True to form, Neals brings his fresh point of view to hilarious topics ranging from crypto and millionaire mindsets, to his ever-evolving views on mental health and relationships. Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (April 10)

An old case is wrenched open when a reporter goes missing, leading his web sleuth daughter to a small mountain town haunted by a sect, secrecy and death. The Hijacking of Flight 601 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES (April 10)

After a plane is hijacked, two flight attendants must outwit their assailants amid intense negotiations in the air and on the ground. Based on real events. Unlocked: A Jail Experiment – NETFLIX SERIES (April 10)

At an Arkansas detention facility, a sheriff implements a radical social experiment to grant men who are incarcerated more agency in this reality series. What Jennifer Did (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (April 10)

It was a violent crime that shook a quiet Canadian town: Mysterious intruders break into the home of Vietnamese immigrants, terrorize the family, and leave a traumatized daughter as the only witness. Neighbors and friends describe the family as hospitable, generous, and hard-working – how could they be targets? This feature-length documentary from director Jenny Popplewell (American Murder: The Family Next Door) uses police interrogation footage and testimony from those involved to unravel a web of complexities that no one saw coming. prevnext

April 11 - April 15 As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES (April 11)

As a familiar face steps in front of the camera, old alliances are broken, new relationships are formed and the cards of broadcast news are reshuffled. Heartbreak High: Season 2 (AU) – NETFLIX SERIES (April 11)

Just when Amerie thinks she can finally start the new term in peace, a fresh round of trouble – plus a strange stalker – begins to disrupt her life. Midsummer Night (NO) – NETFLIX SERIES (April 11)

Carina brings her family together for a traditional Swedish midsummer, but the happy occasion goes awry when long-held secrets start to come to light. A Journey (PH) – NETFLIX FILM (April 12)

Refusing treatment for her cancer, a woman goes on a road trip across Tasmania to check off items on her bucket list with her husband and best friend. Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) – NETFLIX FILM (April 12)

A humble singer's brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death. Good Times – NETFLIX SERIES (April 12)

In this edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic, a new generation of the Evans family keeps their head above water in a Chicago housing project. Love, Divided (ES) – NETFLIX FILM (April 12)

Valentina is a young pianist starting over. Her neighbor David is an inventor who hates noise. And a paper-thin wall is about to become their matchmaker. Stolen (SE) – NETFLIX FILM (April 12)

A young woman from Sweden's Indigenous Sámi community tracks down a killer to settle a personal score in this emotional drama based on real events. Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp – NETFLIX FAMILY (April 12)

After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he's found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo – until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp. prevnext

April 16 - April 20 Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) – NETFLIX COMEDY (April 16)

Jimmy Carr refutes the idea that you can't joke about anything these days with his edgy takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture and consent. The Circle: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES (April 17)

Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. Don't Hate the Player (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (April 17)

Starting out in a makeshift camp, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150,000 euros in a tense game of strategy and survival. The Grimm Variations (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME (April 17)

Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm stories, this anthology features six fairy tales with a dark twist, exposing the shadowy side of human desire. Our Living World (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (April 17)

This stunning nature series narrated by Cate Blanchett explores the intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on our planet. Bros (IL) – NETFLIX SERIES (April 18)

After receiving some shocking news, two best friends travel from Jerusalem to Krakow for a football match, hoping to leave their troubles behind. The Upshaws: Part 5 – NETFLIX SERIES (April 18)

A new season of ups, downs and life changes has the Upshaws blessed – and stressed. But no matter what, it's still family first, last and always. Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver – NETFLIX FILM (April 19)

The rebel warriors gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge – and legends are made. A Zack Snyder film. prevnext

April 21 - April 25 CoComelon Lane: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY (April 22)

Welcome back to CoComelon Lane, where JJ, Bella, Cece, Cody and Nina are using their imaginations, trying new things and learning big lessons every day! Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) – NETFLIX COMEDY (April 22)

The irreverent Scottish comedian tackles big themes like death, decline and the disappointments of middle age in her stand-up special filmed in Bristol. Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) – NETFLIX SERIES (April 23)

In the 19th century, when the southern lands of Italy are bandit territory, Filomena escapes her wealthy but sad life to lead a risky treasure hunt. Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES (April 23)

From the villa to the jungle, contestants must keep their friends close and their enemies closer. Who will win entry to paradise and 100,000 euros? Deliver Me (SE) – NETFLIX SERIES (April 24)

When teenagers Billy and Dogge are recruited by a local gang, the friends face a violent world they are too young to protect themselves from. Don't Hate the Player (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) (April 24)

Starting out in a makeshift camp, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150,000 euros in a tense game of strategy and survival. City Hunter (JP) – NETFLIX FILM (April 25)

An exceptional marksman and hopeless playboy, private eye Ryo Saeba reluctantly forms an alliance with his late partner's sister to investigate his death. Dead Boy Detectives – NETFLIX SERIES (April 25)

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. prevnext