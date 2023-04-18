Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 17)

Netflix may still be recovering from that Love Is Blind Season 4 live reunion fiasco, but the streamer is making up for it with a list of new arrivals! This week, the Netflix content catalog is set to expand with 13 new arrivals set to be made available for streaming beginning Monday and continuing through Friday, and all but one of them is a Netflix original series, film, or special!

This week's list of fresh content includes Season 2 of the beloved Netflix Family title Oggy Oggy, which kicked off this week's roster on Monday. Also set to arrive is the all-new Netflix film Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, as well as the new Keri Russell-starring series The Diplomat. Meanwhile, reality TV lovers can binge through the newest season of Indian Matchmaking, the series set to return for Season 3 Friday. As for that Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion? While Netflix ended up being forced to scrap the live aspect of the special due to technical difficulties, the reunion was made available to stream Monday.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!