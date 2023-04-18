Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 17)
Netflix may still be recovering from that Love Is Blind Season 4 live reunion fiasco, but the streamer is making up for it with a list of new arrivals! This week, the Netflix content catalog is set to expand with 13 new arrivals set to be made available for streaming beginning Monday and continuing through Friday, and all but one of them is a Netflix original series, film, or special!
This week's list of fresh content includes Season 2 of the beloved Netflix Family title Oggy Oggy, which kicked off this week's roster on Monday. Also set to arrive is the all-new Netflix film Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, as well as the new Keri Russell-starring series The Diplomat. Meanwhile, reality TV lovers can binge through the newest season of Indian Matchmaking, the series set to return for Season 3 Friday. As for that Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion? While Netflix ended up being forced to scrap the live aspect of the special due to technical difficulties, the reunion was made available to stream Monday.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Oggy Oggy: Season 2'
Premiere Date: Monday, April 17
Type: Netflix Family
Synopsis: "From the ski slopes to under the seas, Oggy Oggy and his cute kitty friends stick together through any adventure and make sure everyone's all smiles."
'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 19
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. This 30th Anniversary Special is inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise "Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger," meaning once you become part of the Ranger family, you are always welcome back."
'The Diplomat
Premiere Date: Thursday, April 20
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She's great in a crisis zone. In a historic home... less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight – all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From showrunner Debora Cahn (THE WEST WING, HOMELAND), THE DIPLOMAT is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people. Also starring David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with executive producers Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell."
'Indian Matchmaking: Season 3'
Premiere Date: Friday, April 21
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Sima from Mumbai is back and busier than ever! This season, Mumbai's premiere matchmaker will help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. From London to New Delhi, Miami to New York, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!"
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 4/18/23
Better Call Saul: Season 6
How to Get Rich – NETFLIX SERIES
Longest Third Date – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/19/23
Chimp Empire – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail: 4/20/23
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/21/23
A Tourist's Guide to Love – NETFLIX FILM
Chokehold – NETFLIX FILM
One More Time – NETFLIX FILM
Rough Diamonds – NETFLIX SERIES
What's leaving this week?
The Netflix streaming library is losing a few titles this week. As the list of new arrivals begins to rollout, Seasons 1 through 5 of Cuckoo will depart on Tuesday, April 18. It will be followed by the exit of The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show Season 1 through 4 on Thursday, April 20, with more titles set to depart this month.
Leaving 4/23/23
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Leaving 4/24/23
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Leaving 4/25/23
The IT Crowd: Series 1-5
Leaving 4/27/23
Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 4/28/23
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 4/30/23
Den of Thieves
Empire State
Leap Year
Road to Perdition
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World