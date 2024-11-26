Everything Coming to Paramount+ in December 2024

December is almost here, and Paramount+ is getting ready to grow its mountain of content with a long list of new movies and TV shows. The streamer has released its monthly newsletter for December 2024, giving subscribers a glimpse at what’s streaming on the platform next month.
The Paramount+ December lineup is headlined by the return of Dexter Morgan to the screen. More than a decade after the original Showtime drama series concluded its eight-season run, Dexter: Original Sin is set to premiere next month. The series serves as a prequel, with Patrick Gibson starring as Dexter and Christian Slater as his father. Michael C. Hall, who played Dexter in the original show, narrates.
Elsewhere on the Paramount+ December roster, subscribers can look forward to fan-favorites like Blade Runner 2049, Charlotte’s Web, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, Julie & Julia, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, No Country for Old Men, and Risky Business. Paramount+ is also currently hosting its annual ‘Tis the Season for Streaming holiday catalogue, with titles like A Christmas Carol, Deck the Halls, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!, Miracle on 34th Street, and more set to be added throughout December.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $5.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in December 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Dec. 1
Hell on Wheels (seasons 1-5)
Longmire (seasons 1-6)
45 Years*
A Christmas Carol
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Annie*
Arthur Christmas
Bad Moms*
Baywatch
Bebe’s Kids
Blade Runner 2049
Boogie Nights
Born on the Fourth of July
Burn After Reading
Charlotte’s Web
Chicago
Chocolate City*
Christmas Cupid
Cliffhanger
Cocktail
Coneheads
Contagion
Critical Condition
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Cujo*
Deck The Halls
Detained
Disturbia
Down to Earth
Edward Scissorhands
Fear
Fist Fight
Free Willy
Full Metal Jacket
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Heaven Can Wait*
Hell or High Water
Her
Hustle & Flow
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Judas and the Black Messiah
Julie & Julia
King Richard
L.A. Confidential
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Love, Rosie
Major League
Malcolm X
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!
Miracle on 34th Street
Mirror Mirror
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult*
Nancy Drew
No Country for Old Men
Point Break
Primal Fear
Rings*
Risky Business
Rosemary’s Baby*
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles*
The Back-up Plan
The Cider House Rules
The Exorcist
The Good Liar
The Iron Giant
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
The Lovely Bones
The Matrix
The Monster Squad*
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear*
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!*
The Outsiders
The Perfect Holiday
The Queen
The Secret Garden
The Uninvited*
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
This Is Where I Leave You
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers
Trading Places
Wayne’s World 2*
What Men Want
What Remains
What Remains*
Wild Things
Winter’s Bone*
World Trade Center
Zodiac*
Dec. 4
Peppa Pig: Winter Wonderland
Teen Mom Family Reunion (season 3)
Dec. 6
Extreme Movie*
Dec. 8
Joe Bell
The Score
Dec. 9
The Fabulous Four*
Dec. 11
First Wives Club (seasons 1-3)
Dec. 15
An Evening with Dua Lipa**
Dec. 19
Nate Bargatze Nashville Christmas**
Dec. 20
National Christmas Tree Lighting**
Josh Groban & Friends Go Home For The Holidays**
Dec. 22
The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors**
Dec. 27
The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition**
Grammy® Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs**
Dec. 29
Grammy® Greats: The Most Memorable Moments**
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash** (live stream only)
5 to 7*
Aurora: A Love Story
Backcountry*
Match*
The Riot Club*
The Salvation*
Welcome to New York*
Sports
Dec. 2
AFC Champions League Elite – Al Nassr vs. Al Sadd
Dec. 3
EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Barnsley
Dec. 6
Serie A – Atalanta vs. AC Milan
Dec. 7
Serie A – Juventus vs. Bologna
EFL Championship – Sunderland vs. Stoke City
Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix*
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Washington State @ Boise State*
Big Ten Championship*
Dec. 8
NFL ON CBS Week 14 (check local listings)
Major League Fishing*
Dec. 10
UEFA Champions League – Atalanta vs. Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League competition
Dec. 11
UEFA Champions League competition
UEFA Champions League – Juventus vs. Manchester City; Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona
Dec. 12
UEFA Europa League – Rangers vs. Tottenham
UEFA Europa League competition
UEFA Conference League competition
Dec. 14
NCAA Men’s Basketball Indy Classic – Texas A&M vs. Purdue*
College Football on CBS – The Army-Navy Game*
Dec. 15
NFL ON CBS Week 15 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Dec. 16
Serie A – Lazio vs. Inter
Dec. 18
Carabao Cup – Arsenal vs. Crystal Palaca
Dec. 19
Carabao Cup – Tottenham vs. Manchester United
UEFA Conference League competition
Dec. 21
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Mississippi State @ Memphis*
NCAA Men’s Basketball CBS Sports Classic – North Carolina vs. UCLA; Kentucky vs. Ohio State*
Dec. 22
NFL ON CBS Week 16 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Dec. 26
EFL Championship – Sheffield United vs. Burnley; Stoke City vs. Leeds United
Dec. 28
The 2024 Rouge Invitational*
NCAA Men’s Basketball CBS Sports Classic: HBCU Showcase – North Carolina Central @ North Carolina A&T; Howard @ Hampton*
Dec. 29
NFL ON CBS Week 17 (check local listings)
The Musial Awards*
EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Wigan Athletic
Serie A – AC Milan vs. Roma
Dec. 31
College Football on CBS – Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl*
Sports – Throughout December
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
English Football League competition
Serie A competition
Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Round of 16 competition
AFC Champions League Elite competition