Everything Coming to Paramount+ in December 2024

December is almost here, and Paramount+ is getting ready to grow its mountain of content with a long list of new movies and TV shows. The streamer has released its monthly newsletter for December 2024, giving subscribers a glimpse at what’s streaming on the platform next month.

The Paramount+ December lineup is headlined by the return of Dexter Morgan to the screen. More than a decade after the original Showtime drama series concluded its eight-season run, Dexter: Original Sin is set to premiere next month. The series serves as a prequel, with Patrick Gibson starring as Dexter and Christian Slater as his father. Michael C. Hall, who played Dexter in the original show, narrates.

Elsewhere on the Paramount+ December roster, subscribers can look forward to fan-favorites like Blade Runner 2049, Charlotte’s Web, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, Julie & Julia, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, No Country for Old Men, and Risky Business. Paramount+ is also currently hosting its annual ‘Tis the Season for Streaming holiday catalogue, with titles like A Christmas Carol, Deck the Halls, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!, Miracle on 34th Street, and more set to be added throughout December.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $5.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in December 2024 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).

Dec. 1

Hell on Wheels (seasons 1-5)

Longmire (seasons 1-6)

45 Years*

A Christmas Carol

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Annie*

Arthur Christmas

Bad Moms*

Baywatch

Bebe’s Kids

Blade Runner 2049

Boogie Nights

Born on the Fourth of July

Burn After Reading

Charlotte’s Web

Chicago

Chocolate City*

Christmas Cupid

Cliffhanger

Cocktail

Coneheads

Contagion

Critical Condition

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Cujo*

Deck The Halls

Detained

Disturbia

Down to Earth

Edward Scissorhands

Fear

Fist Fight

Free Willy

Full Metal Jacket

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Heaven Can Wait*

Hell or High Water

Her

Hustle & Flow

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Judas and the Black Messiah

Julie & Julia

King Richard

L.A. Confidential

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Love, Rosie

Major League

Malcolm X

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!

Miracle on 34th Street

Mirror Mirror

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult*

Nancy Drew

No Country for Old Men

Point Break

Primal Fear

Rings*

Risky Business

Rosemary’s Baby*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles*

The Back-up Plan

The Cider House Rules

The Exorcist

The Good Liar

The Iron Giant

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

The Lovely Bones

The Matrix

The Monster Squad*

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear*

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!*

The Outsiders

The Perfect Holiday

The Queen

The Secret Garden

The Uninvited*

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

This Is Where I Leave You

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers

Trading Places

Wayne’s World 2*

What Men Want

What Remains

What Remains*

Wild Things

Winter’s Bone*

World Trade Center

Zodiac*

Dec. 4

Peppa Pig: Winter Wonderland

Teen Mom Family Reunion (season 3)

Dec. 6

Extreme Movie*

Dec. 8

Joe Bell

The Score

Dec. 9

The Fabulous Four*

Dec. 11

First Wives Club (seasons 1-3)

Dec. 15

An Evening with Dua Lipa**

Dec. 19

Nate Bargatze Nashville Christmas**

Dec. 20

National Christmas Tree Lighting**

Josh Groban & Friends Go Home For The Holidays**

Dec. 22

The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors**

Dec. 27

The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition**

Grammy® Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs**

Dec. 29

Grammy® Greats: The Most Memorable Moments**

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash** (live stream only)

5 to 7*

Aurora: A Love Story

Backcountry*

Match*

The Riot Club*

The Salvation*

Welcome to New York*

Sports

Dec. 2

AFC Champions League Elite – Al Nassr vs. Al Sadd

Dec. 3

EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Barnsley

Dec. 6

Serie A – Atalanta vs. AC Milan

Dec. 7

Serie A – Juventus vs. Bologna

EFL Championship – Sunderland vs. Stoke City

Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix*

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Washington State @ Boise State*

Big Ten Championship*

Dec. 8

NFL ON CBS Week 14 (check local listings)

Major League Fishing*

Dec. 10

UEFA Champions League – Atalanta vs. Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League competition

Dec. 11

UEFA Champions League competition

UEFA Champions League – Juventus vs. Manchester City; Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona

Dec. 12

UEFA Europa League – Rangers vs. Tottenham

UEFA Europa League competition

UEFA Conference League competition

Dec. 14

NCAA Men’s Basketball Indy Classic – Texas A&M vs. Purdue*

College Football on CBS – The Army-Navy Game*

Dec. 15

NFL ON CBS Week 15 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Dec. 16

Serie A – Lazio vs. Inter

Dec. 18

Carabao Cup – Arsenal vs. Crystal Palaca

Dec. 19

Carabao Cup – Tottenham vs. Manchester United

UEFA Conference League competition

Dec. 21

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Mississippi State @ Memphis*

NCAA Men’s Basketball CBS Sports Classic – North Carolina vs. UCLA; Kentucky vs. Ohio State*

Dec. 22

NFL ON CBS Week 16 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Dec. 26

EFL Championship – Sheffield United vs. Burnley; Stoke City vs. Leeds United

Dec. 28

The 2024 Rouge Invitational*

NCAA Men’s Basketball CBS Sports Classic: HBCU Showcase – North Carolina Central @ North Carolina A&T; Howard @ Hampton*

Dec. 29

NFL ON CBS Week 17 (check local listings)

The Musial Awards*

EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Wigan Athletic

Serie A – AC Milan vs. Roma

Dec. 31

College Football on CBS – Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl*

Sports – Throughout December

Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Scottish Professional Football League competition

English Football League competition

Serie A competition

Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Round of 16 competition

AFC Champions League Elite competition