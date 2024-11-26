Everything Coming to Peacock in December 2024

Peacock is giving subscribers plenty of content to watch this holiday season. The NBCUniversal streamer just announced the lineup of movies, TV shows, originals, and more that will be available to stream in December 2024.

December at Peacock will see Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite 17 years after the conclusion of The Simple Life for an all-new series, Paris & Nicole: The Encore. The series will premiere next month alongside fellow Peacock original Laid. As The Day of the Jackal, the hit series based on the Frederick Forsyth novel of the same name and starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch ends, meanwhile, Peacock will host the streaming premiere of James Watkins’s psychological horror thriller Speak No Evil.

Peacock’s December lineup also features fan-favorite movies like Fried Green Tomatoes, Mamma Mia!, and Sonic The Hedgehog, as well as holiday-perfect titles like Kung Fu Panda Holiday and Miracle On 34th Street.

Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in December. 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Dec. 1

The Waltons, Seasons 1-9 (CBS)

American Hangman

Another Kind of Wedding

Beethoven (‘92)

Believe in Christmas+

Beverly Hills Wedding

The Big Lebowski

The Blessing Bracelet

Bridal Wave

Brown Sugar

Catch Me If You Can

The Change-Up

Country At Heart

Cut, Color, Murder

Deep Impact

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-Tacular

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat

Dream Moms

Drumline

East Side Sushi

Edward Sissorhands

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fried Green Tomatoes

The Heat

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story+

Hook*

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Inception

Jamesy Boy

Just Like Heaven

Just Wright

Krampus

Kung Fu Panda Holiday

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Life (2017)

Lone Survivor

Love in Design

The Madagascar Penguins In A Christmas Caper

Mamma Mia!

Meatballs

Merry Madagascar

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Office Space

Over The Moon In Love

Pacific Rim

The Parts You Lose

Pride And Prejudice

Puss In Boots

Rhapsody of Love

Rise Of The Guardians

Robin Hood: Men In Tights

Rock Of Ages

The Shack*

Sonic The Hedgehog

Spare Parts*

Still Waiting*

This Is The End*

To Catch a Spy

The Valley of Light

Waiting…*

Wedding of a Lifetime

Wish You Were Here

Dec. 2

About A Boy, Seasons 1-2

The Black Donnellys, Season 1

Caprica, Season 1

The Christmas Quest+

Clean House: New York, Season 1

The Finnish Line+

L.A. Dragnet, Season 1-2

Uncle Buck, Season 1

Up All Night, Seasons 1-2

Dec. 3

Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story – Premiere, All Episodes, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Lady of the Dunes: Hunting a Cape Cod Killer (Oxygen)

The Northman*

Dec. 4

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Simulcast live with NBC from 8-10 p.m. ET)

Dec. 5

Caillou, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Day of the Jackal, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Here Come The Irish – New Episode (Peacock Original)*

I Can Only Imagine

Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)

Sold on SLC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Dec. 6

A Dance In The Snow+

The Holiday List*

Saban’s Power Rangers

Southern Charm, Season 10 – Premiere (Bravo)

Speak No Evil (Peacock Exclusive)*

Strays (2023)*

Dec. 7

Private Princess Christmas+

Trolls*

Dec. 8

Sugarplummed+

Dec. 9

The Bionic Woman, Seasons 1-3

Colony, Seasons 1-3

Defiance, Seasons 1-3

Destination Truth, Seasons 1-5

Gunsmoke, Seasons 7-15

Leah’s Perfect Gift+

Lipstick Jungle, Seasons 1-2

Dec. 10

Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes, All Episodes – Premiere, 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Dec. 11

The Voice, Season 26 – Finale (NBC)

Dec. 12

Day of the Jackal, Season 1 – Finale, 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

A Motown Christmas (NBC)

The Office Superfan Episodes, Season 8 – Premiere, All Episodes, 24 Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*

Paris & Nicole: The Encore, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes – 3 Episodes 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story – Premiere (E!)

Dec. 13

All I Need for Christmas+

Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Finale (USA)

Dec. 14

Hanukkah on the Rocks+

Dec. 15

The Santa Class+

Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 (CNBC)

Dec. 16

Definitely, Maybe

Following Yonder Star+

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Dec. 17

Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry (NBC)

Puff: The Making of a Monster – Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Dec. 19

Here Come The Irish – New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Laid, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes – 8 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC)

Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Dec. 20

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas*

Nothing Even Matters (Streaming Premiere/Exclusive)*

Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken*

Trading Up Christmas+

Dec. 21

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (Extended Cut)+

Dec. 22

Happy Howlidays+

Sing 2*

Dec. 23

Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Extended Cut)+

Dec. 24

Downton Abbey: A New Era*

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)

Dec. 26

Five Nights At Freddy’s*

House of Villains, Season 2 – Finale (E!)

Prey For The Devil*

Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story – Finale (E!)

Dec. 30

Inside Look: Nosferatu

Dec. 31

Jesus Revolution*

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 34 – Finale (Oxygen)

Stillwater*