Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2023

As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in April 2023, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come April, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. Many fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in April, as are a few popular series, according to What's On Netflix. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 4/1 21 (2008) 30 Minutes or Less (2011) A Sort of Family (2017) Akbar Birbal (2019) Bal Ganesh (2019) Big Daddy (1999) Brokeback Mountain (2005) Cyborg 009 VS Devilman (Limited Series – 3 Episodes) Daddy Day Camp (2007) Daddy Day Care (2003) Daddy's Little Girls (2007) Forrest Gump (1994) G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) God Calling (Season 1) Grease (1978) I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) It (2017) Labyrinth (1986) Made of Honor (2008) Minority Report (2002) Molly's Game (2017) Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) Oblivion (2013) Penguins of Madagascar... (2014) Pinky Memsaab (2018) Raw (2016) Resurrection: Ertugrul (Seasons 1-4) RV (2006) Seabiscuit (2003) Seven Pounds (2008) Small Chops (2020) Tabula Rasa (2017) – Netflix Original Removal That Winter, the Wind Blows (Season 1) The American Game (2019) The Aviator (2004) The Bye Bye Man (2017) The F**k-It List (2019) The Interview (2014) The Little Vampire (2017) The Longest Yard (2005) The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001) The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) The Trap (2017) Top Gun (1986) Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) Tree House Tales (2019) Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009) Unknown (2011) Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005) prevnext

LEAVING 4/3 - 4/9 Leaving April 3rd Babamın Ceketi (2018) Turbo FAST (Seasons 1-4) Netflix Original Removal Leaving April 4th El Reemplazante (Season 1) Escape from Planet Earth (2013) The Fisherman's Diary (2020) What Lies Below (2020) Leaving April 5th Alien Warfare (2019) Leaving April 8th Hush (2016) Seven (2019) Leaving Netflix April 9th Ojukokoro: Greed (2016) prevnext

LEAVING 4/11 - 4/16 Leaving April 11th Dil (1990) Disco Dancer (1982) Fida (2004) Hunterrr (2015) New Girl (Seasons 1-7) Phir Hera Pheri (2006) The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) The Miracle (Season 1) Leaving April 14th Awon Boyz (2019) The Baker and the Beauty (Season 1) Leaving April 15th A Man For The Week End (2018) Deranged (2020) Generation Iron 3 (2018) Strain (2020) Table Manners (2018) Leaving April 16th Alelí (2019) Doctor Bello (2013) Hail, Caesar! (2016) Jem and the Holograms (2015) Puerto Ricans in Paris (2015) prevnext

LEAVING 4/17 - 4/29 Leaving April 17th No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005) The Wonderful: Stories from the Space Station (2021) Leaving April 19th Cuckoo (Seasons 1-5) – Netflix Original Removal Leaving Netflix April 21st A Love So Beautiful (2017) Oloibiri (2015) The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show (Seasons 1-4) – Netflix Original Removal Leaving April 24th We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks (2013) Leaving Netflix April 25th Bill Nye: Science Guy Leaving April 26th The IT Crowd (Series 1-5) Leaving April 28th Señora Acero (Seasons 1-5) Leaving April 29th Ash vs. Evil Dead (Seasons 1-3) prevnext

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the new April Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX) Outer Banks: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES New adventures take the Pogues to the Caribbean and far beyond as the friends are pulled into a dangerous rival's hunt for a legendary lost city. In a trailer for Season 3 of the teen drama, John B can be seen reuniting with his long-lost father – who until the very end of the Season 2 finale had been presumed dead. Season 3 of Outer Banks airs on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 23. prevnext

Love Is Blind: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) (Photo: Netflix) love More single people who are ready to prioritize love overlooks hit the pods to flirt, fall, and – if they're lucky – find someone they want to marry. Season 4 of Love Is Blind, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, premieres Friday, March 24 with new episodes debuting weekly after that. prevnext

Shadow and Bone Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES On the run after the showdown with Kirigan, Alina, and Mal find new allies – and face heartrending choices – in their quest for more mythical amplifiers. Season 2 of Shadow and Bone premiered on Netflix on Thursday, March 16. prevnext