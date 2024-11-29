Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 27)

Netflix has just the thing subscribers need for some post-Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping relaxation. As the world says goodbye to November and hello to December, a sleigh full of new titles is set to hit the Netflix streaming library, with 11 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals set to drop. Among the new additions are fan-favorites like Burlesque, We’re the Millers, and Zero Dark Thirty.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Senna

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 29

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Over the course of six episodes, Senna will, for the first time, depict the journey of overcoming obstacles, ups and downs, joys, and sorrows of Ayrton, exploring his personality and personal relationships. The starting point will be the beginning of the three-time Formula 1 champion’s racing career when he moved to England to compete in Formula Ford, all the way to the tragic accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix.”

The Snow Sister

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 29

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Christmas Eve is approaching. It is also the day Julian will turn eleven years old. Usually it is the best day of the year, filled with the fantastic aroma of gingersnaps and tangerines, the sound of a crackling fire, the decorated Christmas tree and the flickering candlelight. But this year nothing is as usual. Julian and his family mourn the death of his big sister, and Julian feels that Christmas has just been cancelled. Then one day Julian meets the happy and Christmas-loving Hedwig and he begins to believe that perhaps there will be Christmas after all. But there’s something strange about Hedwig’s house, and who is the old man who is lurking around the house all the time?”

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 12/1/2024

Bunk’d: Season 7

Burlesque

Daddy Day Care

The Happytime Murders

Little

Midway

Project X

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty

What’s leaving this weekend?

More than a dozen titles are getting the boot this weekend as Netflix makes room for December’s arrivals.

Leaving 11/30/24

A Beautiful Life

Ali

The Devil’s Own

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Frances Ha

Glengarry Glen Ross

Hunter Killer

It Chapter Two

The Little Things

The Matrix Resurrections

National Security

Pain & Gain

Point Break

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Troy

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Leaving 12/1/24

Battle Kitty: Season 1

Blood and Bone

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Cat Burglar

Choose Love

Doing Hard Time

Escape The Undertaker

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout

To Leslie

Trivia Quest: Season 1

Triviaverse

We Lost Our Human

What was added this week?

Avail. 11/25/24

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/26/24

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 11/27/24

Chef’s Table: Volume 7 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Our Little Secret — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/28/24

Asaf — NETFLIX SERIES

Is it Cake? Holiday — NETFLIX SERIES

The Madness — NETFLIX SERIES