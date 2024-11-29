Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 27)

Netflix has just the thing subscribers need for some post-Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping relaxation. As the world says goodbye to November and hello to December, a sleigh full of new titles is set to hit the Netflix streaming library, with 11 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals set to drop. Among the new additions are fan-favorites like Burlesque, We’re the Millers, and Zero Dark Thirty.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
Senna
Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 29
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “Over the course of six episodes, Senna will, for the first time, depict the journey of overcoming obstacles, ups and downs, joys, and sorrows of Ayrton, exploring his personality and personal relationships. The starting point will be the beginning of the three-time Formula 1 champion’s racing career when he moved to England to compete in Formula Ford, all the way to the tragic accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix.”
The Snow Sister
Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 29
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: “Christmas Eve is approaching. It is also the day Julian will turn eleven years old. Usually it is the best day of the year, filled with the fantastic aroma of gingersnaps and tangerines, the sound of a crackling fire, the decorated Christmas tree and the flickering candlelight. But this year nothing is as usual. Julian and his family mourn the death of his big sister, and Julian feels that Christmas has just been cancelled. Then one day Julian meets the happy and Christmas-loving Hedwig and he begins to believe that perhaps there will be Christmas after all. But there’s something strange about Hedwig’s house, and who is the old man who is lurking around the house all the time?”
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 12/1/2024
Bunk’d: Season 7
Burlesque
Daddy Day Care
The Happytime Murders
Little
Midway
Project X
We’re the Millers
Zero Dark Thirty
What’s leaving this weekend?
More than a dozen titles are getting the boot this weekend as Netflix makes room for December’s arrivals.
Leaving 11/30/24
A Beautiful Life
The Matrix Resurrections
Pain & Gain
Leaving 12/1/24
Battle Kitty: Season 1
Blood and Bone
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Cat Burglar
Choose Love
Doing Hard Time
Escape The Undertaker
Headspace: Unwind Your Mind
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
To Leslie
Trivia Quest: Season 1
Triviaverse
We Lost Our Human
What was added this week?
Avail. 11/25/24
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/26/24
Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 11/27/24
Chef’s Table: Volume 7 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Our Little Secret — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/28/24
Asaf — NETFLIX SERIES
Is it Cake? Holiday — NETFLIX SERIES
The Madness — NETFLIX SERIES