Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 10)

A new week is bringing new content to Netflix’s streaming library. After kicking off the month with the addition of titles including 50 First Dates, With Love, Meghan, Chaos: The Manson Murders, and more, Netflix this week is crossing eight more titles off the March 2025 content list.

This week’s lineup puts a heavy focus on Netflix originals, eight seven of the eight new additions being original films and series. This week’s most-anticipated addition is undoubtedly The Electric State, Joe and Anthony Russo‘s adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel.

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. This week will also see another Netflix Live Event when John Mulaney takes the stage Wednesday for Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. Other additions include American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden and Temptation Island.

After kicking off the month with the addition of titles including 50 First Dates, With Love, Meghan, Chaos: The Manson Murders, and more, Netflix this week is crossing eight more titles off the March 2025 content list.

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

Premiere Date: Monday, March 10

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “This three part docuseries from directors Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan gives an in-depth look at how the world mobilized to hunt down Osama Bin Laden after his orchestrations of the September 11th, 2001 attacks on the United States. Featuring interviews with key people within the US government who helped in the global chase, this series focuses on the decade-long mission to capture one of the world’s most notorious terrorists.”

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 12

Type: Netflix Live Event

Synopsis: “John Mulaney unleashes his one-of-a-kind comedic genius on late night with a spontaneous and sidesplitting live weekly show. (Live event in English.)”

Temptation Island

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “In this Netflix reality series, emotions run high when four couples, each at a crossroads in their relationship, head to Temptation Island to put their love to the ultimate test as they agree to live separately with a group of singles of the opposite sex. Will the choices they make push the couples closer together or farther apart into the arms of a new lover?”

Welcome to the Family

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Cristina, a single mother, sees her peaceful life crumble when she discovers that her father has left the house as collateral for a debt to the mafia. After his sudden death, Cristina is faced with the challenge of saving her home. Determined to recover what belongs to her, she joins forces with Luciana, her father’s wife, and together they devise a risky plan to deceive the mobster. Their idea includes hiding her father’s body and forging his will. However, they must be cunning to prevent a nosy neighbor and a lovelorn policeman from discovering the truth in this comedy full of tangles and unexpected situations.”

Adolescence

Premiere Date: Thursday, March 13

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Adolescence tells the story of how a family’s world is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school. Stephen Graham will play Jamie’s father and ‘appropriate adult’, Eddie Miller. Ashley Walters stars as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, and Erin Doherty is Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to Jamie’s case.”

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 2

Premiere Date: Thursday, March 13

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Love is Blind is a social experiment where singles, who want to be loved for who they are on the inside, will date without ever seeing each other. When they get engaged, they’ll meet for the very first time. Over the next 5 weeks they’ll move in together, plan their wedding, and attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond. When their wedding day arrives, will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Or have the physical realities and external factors sabotaged their relationship? Hosted by Jessica Almenäs, this addictive 10-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter — or if love really is blind.”

Audrey

Premiere Date: Friday, March 14

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “From the multi award-winning producers of ‘McQueen’ and ‘Churchill’ comes Audrey, an intimate look at Audrey’s life, with access to exclusive never-before-seen footage from her family’s personal collection. Providing an unprecedented and insightful view on Audrey, her life and her dreams, aspirations and her everlasting legacy.”

The Electric State

Premiere Date: Friday, March 14

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “The Electric State is a spectacular sci-fi adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel) stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected.”

What’s leaving this week?

After a mass exodus of titles at the start of the month, Netflix is once again taking things slow this week. No titles will leave Netflix this week, meaning subscribers have plenty of time to fit in a few final watches of the titles set to leave later this month.

Leaving 3/15/25

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Leaving 3/16/25

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Leaving 3/23/25

The Machine