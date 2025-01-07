Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 6)

Even more titles are being stocked in Netflix’s streaming library this week. After saying goodbye to 2024 and ringing in 2025 with dozens of new additions last week, the streamer is making 18 new TV shows and movies available for streaming this week, and they’re almost all Netflix originals.

This week’s roundup only features two licensed titles – all seven seasons of Younger and The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits – with the rest of the lineup being padded with 16 Netflix original shows, films, and specials. Most-anticipated is American Primeval, a gritty new six-episode limited series set in the 1857 American frontier. The series is scheduled to premiere on Thursday as one of several all-new Netflix originals this week. Others include The Breakthrough, Love Is Blind: Germany, and Ad Vitam. Meanwhile, both I AM A KILLER and The Upshaws will return for their sixth seasons, while Gabriel Iglesias debuts his newest Netflix comedy special, Legend of Fluffy. This week will also bring with it an all-new live event, WWE Raw: 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

WWE Raw: 2025

Play video

Premiere Date: Monday, Jan. 6

Type: Netflix Live Event

Synopsis: “WWE’s groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every Monday night.”

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy

Play video

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “In his 27th year in comedy, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias reminisces on the perils of life: from dating, to home break-ins, to turbulent plane rides, Gabriel is just here to save the world from eternal seriousness.”

I AM A KILLER: Season 6

Play video

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “From a man who killed his grandmother to an armed robber who claims he didn’t know his gun was loaded, convicted murderers recall their crimes firsthand.”

American Primeval

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 9

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “This is America…1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands, and only one goal matters: survival. AMERICAN PRIMEVAL is a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die to keep or control this land. TV-MA.

From director/executive producer Pete Berg, writer/creator/executive producer Mark L. Smith, and executive producers Eric Newman and Alex Gayner, AMERICAN PRIMEVAL stars Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Derek Hinkey, Joe Tippett, Jai Courtney, Preston Mota, Shawnee Pourier, and Shea Whigham. Julie O’Keefe is Indigenous Cultural Consultant and Project Advisor. Artisans include: Hovia Edwards-Yellowjohn (Shoshone Bannock-Navajo), Pete Yellowjohn (Shoshone Bannock), Georgette Running Eagle (Shoshone Bannock), Robert Perry (of Bannock Shoshone descent), Kugee Supernaw (Quapaw and Osage) and Son Supernaw (Quapaw-Osage and Caddo), Joe Cheshawalla (Osage) Debbie Cheshawalla (Choctaw), Molly Murphy Adams (Oglala Lakota).”

The Upshaws: Part 6

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, Jan. 9

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 1/6/25

My Happy Marriage: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 1/7/25

The Breakthrough (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of December 31, 2024

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Younger: Seasons 1-7

Avail. 1/8/25

Dubai Bling: Season 3 (AE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Hound’s Hill (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Subteran (RO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/9/25

Asura (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

I am Ilary (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/10/25

Ad Vitam (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Alpha Males: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

What’s leaving this week?

Three titles will exit Netflix this week. After 65’s departure on Tuesday, both Focus and The Wedding Year are scheduled for Thursday exits. They will be followed by even more departures in the coming days.

Leaving 1/11/25

Last Tango in Halifax: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/14/25

The Magicians: Seasons 1-5

Monk: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 1/15/25

Cats

New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5

Selma