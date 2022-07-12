Emmy Awards 2022: 'Ted Lasso' Earns Multiple Nominations for Season 2

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards were released on Tuesday, and Ted Lasso earned a lot of love. The Apple TV+ show received nominations for nearly every comedy category, including Comedy Series, Lead Actor, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress. The news comes on the heels as the cast and crew are working on Season 3.

Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character, earned the nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. He won the same award last year and is on track to win it again after winning the Critics' Choice Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for his role. Sudeikis is also the co-creator of Ted Lasso, which means he could earner multiple Emmy Awards later this year if the show wins Best Comedy Series.

Congratulations to the entire Ted Lasso team on their 20 Emmy Nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series#Emmys pic.twitter.com/gUqkaBz5EW — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) July 12, 2022

Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed earned Outstanding Supporting Actor nominations for Ted Lasso. Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, won the award last year and Mohammed, who plays Nate Shelley, is nominated for the second year in a row. For Jimoh, who plays Sam Obisanya, this is his first nomination. Last year, Mohammed spoke exclusively to PopCulture.com about earning his first Emmy nomination.

"I was genuinely utterly surprised," Mohammed told PopCulture. "I mean, I thought that given the past with the Golden Globes and Critics Choice I was pretty certain that the show itself would get nominated and that Jason [Sudeikis] would get nominated and Hannah [Waddingham] would get nominated. But second to that, I mean, I really hoped that Brett [Goldstein] and Brendan [Hunt] would get a supporting actor nod. And Juno [Temple] as well. You don't ever really want to think of these things too much. It's just been incredible and I'm just so proud of the show."

Three Ted Lasso stars — Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Sarah Niles — are nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Waddingham (Rebecca Welton) and Temple (Keely Jones) are nominated for the second year in a row, while Niles (Dr. Sharon Fieldstone) is nominated for the first time since she was introduced in Season 2.

Sam Richardson had a guest role in Ted Lasso and now has a chance to win an Emmy. Jame Lance, who plays The Independent reporter Trent Crimm, is also nominated for Oustanding Guest Actor. As for the rest of the Ted Lasso nominations, Harriet Walter is nominated for Oustanding Guest Actress, MJ Delaney is nominated for Outstanding Directing and the show is also up for Oustanding Writing. The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on September 12.