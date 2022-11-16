Elton John Adds 3 Major Guests to Disney+ 'Farewell From Dodger Stadium' Special

Disney+ will live stream Elton John's final North American performance, which will feature guest appearances from Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, and Brandi Carlile. The marathon three-hour concert from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will begin at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 20. The concert will be preceded by Countdown to Elton Live, featuring interviews with John's famous friends and interviews with John and his husband, David Furnish.

Lipa will likely join John for a live performance of "Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)," which topped the Billboard Hot Dance/Electonic Songs and U.K. singles chart after its release. It also peaked at number seven on Billboard's Hot 100. "Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)" features references to John's songs "Rocket Man," "Sacrifice," "Kiss the Bride" and "Where's the Shoorah?"

Dee and John famously released the smash hit single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" in 1976. Carlile also collaborated with John on "Simple Things," which was included on his The Lockdown Sessions album last year. Carlile is also a longtime friend of John's and hosted the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

After the concert, iHeartRadio stations will broadcast iHeartRadio Presents Elton John's Thank you to America: The Final Song at 10 p.m. PT/1 a.m. ET on Nov. 20. The hour-long special will include important moments from John's career and is timed to include a live simulcast of John's final song from Dodger Stadium. John's closing remarks at the concert will also be included.

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium is part of John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. John started the tour back in September 2018 and he completed legs of North America, Europe, and Oceania before the COVID-19 pandemic. He resumed the tour in January and will finish his final North American leg with a three-night stand at Dodger Stadium. The final show scheduled is on July 8 in Stockholm.

The Dodger Stadium concert will also be part of the Disney Original Documentary Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and The Years that Made His Legend. The documentary was directed by Burnish and R.J. Cutler. Disney+ has not announced a release date for the documentary yet.

John, 75, is one of the most beloved pop stars of the last 50 years. He wrote countless classic songs with Bernie Taupin, including "Your Song," "Tiny Dancer," "Rocket Man," "Crocodile Rock," "Daniel," "Candle in the Wind" and "Someone Saved My Life Tonight." He also won an Oscar for "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," which he wrote with Tim Rice for The Lion King. In 2020, he won a second Oscar for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," which he and Taupin wrote for the biopic Rocketman. John was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998, in recognition of his philanthropy.