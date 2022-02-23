Elton John’s Private Jet Suffers Hydraulic Failure at 10,000 Feet

Musical superstar Elton John had quite a terrifying experience on Tuesday while flying from the U.K. to New York City. His private jet suffered a hydraulic failure at 10,000 feet, requiring a U-turn to Ireland for an emergency landing. About an hour into the trip, John’s plane had to redirect to Farnborough Airport, but 80 mph winds made the landing difficult. After two aborted attempts, the twin-jet Bombardier Global Express managed to land. “The jet was being buffeted and couldn’t land. It was horrible to see,” an eyewitness told The Sun.

Despite the harrowing ordeal, John was able to catch a different flight and make It to his show at Madison Square Garden. “It was a white-knuckle ride and Elton was shaken,” a source said. “But he put aside any personal anguish to get back on a plane. For Elton, quite literally, the show must go on.”

John is currently enjoying his final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road. The legendary singer and musician told Today Show that it’s time for him to spend time with his family and that this world tour will definitely be the end, and he can’t wait to spend more time with his family. “They’re going to be teenagers soon,” John told Today Show host Carson Daly. John shares two sons – 10-year-old Zachary and 8-year-old Elijah – with his husband, David Furnish. “I need to be with them.”

“I’ll be 76 [when the tour is over],” John added. The tour was been postponed to spring 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a hip injury John suffered during the health crisis.

John expresses how important it is for him to spend time with his family. His age, coupled with a global health pandemic, has helped him put things into perspective. “I don’t know how much time I have left on this earth after that. You know, I’ve had enough applause,” he said. “I don’t want to keep traveling. I don’t want to be away from my family.”