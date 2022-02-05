Elton John Made an Embarrassing Blunder After Kansas City Concert

Elton John performed in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday, but he may have thought he was in a different place the whole time. On Wednesday morning after the show, John tweeted: “What a great night [at the T-Mobile Center] in Arkansas City!” Fans quickly let him know that he had the wrong city, and wondered if this was part of the reason he is giving up touring next year.

“Thank you to everyone who came down – you were all amazing,” John’s tweet finished. The post has since been deleted, and it is not clear if it was written and posted by John himself or by one of his assistants. Reporters from Fox News reached out for a comment but so far no one from John’s touring company has responded. The singer is currently traveling the world on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which he says will be his last concert tour ever.

In John’s defense, city names in that area are difficult to keep track of at the best of times. Technically there are two adjacent cities named Kansas City – one in Missouri and one in Kansas. Together they form one large metropolitan area. Meanwhile, there is an Arkansas City, Kansas about 225 miles south of where John performed on Tuesday, and there’s another Arkansas City in Arkansas, not far from the Mississippi state line.

Still, this defense doesn’t take John far, as he has no concerts scheduled in either of the Arkansas Cities the U.S. has to offer. The singer moved on to Chicago this weekend and will spend most of next week in Detroit, Michigan. He will then have a little time off before performing in New York City on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Wednesday, Feb. 23. Later tour dates take him back to the midwest, but not to Arkansas City.

Of course, all of John’s tour plans are subject to change at the drop of a hat. The singer has been trying to get through this “farewell tour” since 2018. He took a hiatus in February of 2020 when he was diagnosed with walking pneumonia between shows in Aukland, New Zealand. By the time he recovered, the COVID-19 pandemic had halted live music plans around the country.

John returned to the road just last month, but again his health derailed his schedule. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas, Texas and rescheduled several of his tour dates in the area. At this rate, John’s planned three-year tour may go on for much longer. John’s full tour schedule is available on his website.