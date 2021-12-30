Why Buckingham Palace Almost Didn’t Let Elton John Sing ‘Candle in the Wind’ at Princess Diana’s Funeral

Elton John’s performance of “Candle in the Wind” at Princess Diana’s funeral was a moving and iconic moment, but it turns out that Buckingham Palace almost didn’t let him sing it. Sky News uncovered old documents that revealed some Royal family members felt the new version of John’s classic tune, with rewritten lyrics about his late friend, was “too sentimental.” However, the Rev Dr. Wesley Carr made a case for why John should be allowed to sing the song, and submitted it in writing.

“This is a crucial point in the service and we would urge boldness. It is where the unexpected happens and something of the modern world that the princess represented,” Carr wrote. “I respectfully suggest that anything classical or choral (even a popular classic such as something by Lloyd Webber) is inappropriate.” He continued, “Better would be the enclosed song by Elton John (known to millions and his music was enjoyed by the princess), which would be powerful. He has written new words to the tune which is being widely played and sung throughout the nation in memorial to Diana. It is all the time on the radio.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Its use here would be imaginative and generous to the millions who are feeling personally bereaved: it is popular culture at its best,” Carr added. “If it were thought the words too sentimental (although that is by no means a bad thing given the national mood), they need not be printed – only sung.” Ultimately, John was allowed to sing his new version of “Candle in the Wind,” with the song going on sell 33 million copies globally.

Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, when a car she was traveling in crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris. Two other passengers — Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed and the driver Henri Paul — were also killed. Notably, Diana’s bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones survived the crash. Prince Harry was just 12 years old at the time of his mother’s tragic death, and His older brother, Prince William, was 15 years old. Both sons have committed to carrying on her legacy of outreach in the years since her death, with Harry issuing a heartfelt statement on World Aids day to commemorate his mother’s work with people living with the illness.

“On this World AIDS Day we [recognize] the 40 years that have shaped life for many,” Harry wrote. “We [honor] those whose lives have been cut short and reaffirm our commitment to a scientific community that has worked tirelessly against this disease.” He continued, “My mother would be deeply grateful for everything you stand for and have accomplished. We all share that gratitude, so thank you.”