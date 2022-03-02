Disney+ Recently Added a Huge ABC Sitcom

Months before black-ish comes to an end on ABC, the series has been added to Disney+. Now, fans can catch up on everything going on in the Johnson family in advance of the series finale. After eight seasons, black-ish will come to an end on ABC later this year.

At the moment, Disney+ has seven seasons of black-ish on its streaming service. Season 8, which is currently airing, will be added at a later date. In addition to black-ish, Disney+ also added its spinoff, grown-ish. The spinoff, which features Yara Shahidi’s Zoey heading to college, premiered in 2018. Just like with black-ish, Disney+ has not added the current season of grown-ish, Season 4, yet. Fans will have to wait a bit longer for that season, but they can always watch the first three seasons in the meantime.

black-ish stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, and Shahidi. The show first premiered in 2014 and has since racked up a slew of awards, including several Emmys and a Peabody. Disney+ added the series shortly before its set to come to an end. In May 2021, it was announced that Season 8 of black-ish, which premiered in January, would be its last. Kenya Barris, who created the show, shared the news on Instagram by writing a message directly to the fans.

“To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for its EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON,” Barris wrote. “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”

Barris went on to say that working on black-ish has changed his life and he could not be more grateful to those who have supported the show over the years. The creator added, “None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and the World in general.”