‘Black-ish’ Renewed for Season 6, Prequel ‘Mixed-ish’ Ordered by ABC

ABC renewed Black-ish for a sixth season on Thursday, according to Variety. The network also put in an order for a prequel series, to be titled, Mixed-ish.

Season 5 of the popular ABC series continues to see excellent ratings, even after so many years on television. According to Variety, Black-ish received a Live+Same Day rating of 0.80 in the 18-49-year-old demographic. The show reportedly averages about 3.33 million viewers per episode, which is no small feat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The spinoff show, Mixed-ish, will focus on Tracee Ellis Ross’ character, Rainbow Johnson, Variety reported. Viewers will be treated to a look into her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ’80s. The storyline, per the outlet’s reporting, will focus heavily on Rainbow’s parents, Paul and Alicia. In Mixed-ish, viewers will follow as the couple decides to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to provide a better life for their family.

Aricia Himmel will play Ellis Ross’ character, Rainbow, in Mixed-ish. Meanwhile Tika Sumpter will play her mother, Alicia, in the show. Other cast members on Mixed-ish will include Christina Anthony as Denise, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson, and Ethan Childress as Johan Johnson.

Mixed-ish will be the second Black-ish spinoff after Grown-ish, which follows daughter Zoey Johnson — played by Yara Shahidi — as she heads off to college. That show airs on Freeform and, as noted by Variety, was recently renewed for Season 3. Black-ish, the parent series, stars Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, and Ellis Ross as his wife. The show centers around their lives in a predominantly white neighborhood, where they are raising four kids under circumstances much different than the ones they knew growing up.

The show also stars Laurence Fishburne as pops, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jennifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.

Black-ish was created by Kenya Barris, who also serves as executive producer on the show along with Jonathan Groff, Kenny Smith, Gail Lerner, Courtney Lilly, Lindsey Shockley, Anderson, Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and E. Brian Dobbins.

At the writing of this article, the cast had not yet reacted to news of Black-ish being renewed. They also hadn’t spoken on Mixed-ish. Still, fans are looking forward to the upcoming seasons of both series’.