'Black-ish' Fans Emotional Over ABC Sitcom Ending After 8 Seasons
Black-ish is coming to an end, and fans are not happy. It was announced on Friday that the ABC series will end after eight seasons. This comes right before the season finale airing on Tuesday.
"To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for its EIGHTH... and FINAL SEASON" Black-ish creator Kenya Barris wrote in an Instagram post. "In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!"
Barris continued: "This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way. None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and the World in general." Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.
We are humbled to have been the home of “black-ish,” a show that has given voice to the Black experience through humor and heart. We look forward to celebrating the series and its cultural impact with the upcoming season 7 finale, and its eighth and final season. pic.twitter.com/YbpORjT2Vt— black-ish (@blackishabc) May 14, 2021
One fan wrote: "I'm so sad about the news but I know this last season will be terrific like all the others.... I'm also so grateful for the platform that it represents and the voice that it highlights."
Hard to imagine that it’s been 7 yrs of @blackishabc & this will be our 8th & final season. The joy & pride in what we made is immeasurable. Thx 4 laughing, crying & growing with the Johnsons! To the #blackish family: my love 4 you runs deep! Stay tuned y’all. It’s gonna be good! pic.twitter.com/Mdk8u47Mar— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) May 14, 2021
Another fan was not happy about the move. The person wrote: "NO!!!!! This has been one of my favorite shows since the beginning. I'm very sad it's going to end."
Via Kenya Barris. pic.twitter.com/gRLdbiQkTH— black-ish (@blackishabc) May 14, 2021
"My family was down from Day 1...even b4 d show aired & some were 'turned off' by d title," a fan stated. "U provided such a real look n2 d black family's that we joked u had a camera n our house 2 use our lives as plots 4 da show! Gonna ride 2 d end."
The 8th and final season. 💔— Miles Brown (@MilesBrown) May 14, 2021
I just wanna say I’ve been around this family for almost 8 years. I started when I was 9, & I’ll be turning 17 this year. Thank you to my cast, Kenya Barris, ABC, our crew & last, Jack Johnson for letting me bring you to life every week. 💕 #blackish pic.twitter.com/mzJShXLFf0
One Twitter user wrote: "Such a phenomenal show this has and continues to be. Cannot wait for season 7's finale as well as season 8!"
#Blackish will end with its eighth and final season next year.
(Source: https://t.co/amptfiiPGX) pic.twitter.com/66022jcAJG— Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) May 14, 2021
"OMG !!!!! Now here's a show that should run another 10 to 15 years. I never get tired of it. Congratulations," another fan on social media wrote.
So grateful yet so saddened. Thx u to all. 👊🏽✊🏽— kenya barris (@funnyblackdude) May 14, 2021
Another fan wants to know when Season 8 will premiere. "Thank you for creating a wonderful space to shine Blackness What day does the final season start?" the fan asked.
I can't belive this show is coming to an end after season 8 pic.twitter.com/vxJaJ3Nb56— Chima Amanambu (@chimatronx) May 14, 2021
Should Black-ish be on for another 10 years. One fan wrote: "I was hoping blackish would get to 10 if Grey's [Antatomy] is on like 18."