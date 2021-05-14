'Black-ish' Fans Emotional Over ABC Sitcom Ending After 8 Seasons

Black-ish is coming to an end, and fans are not happy. It was announced on Friday that the ABC series will end after eight seasons. This comes right before the season finale airing on Tuesday.

"To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for its EIGHTH... and FINAL SEASON" Black-ish creator Kenya Barris wrote in an Instagram post. "In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!"

Barris continued: "This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way. None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and the World in general." Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.