ABC Sitcom to End With Season 8

A popular ABC sitcom is coming to an end very soon. It was recently announced that Black-ish would end after its eighth season. Kenya Barris, the creator of Black-ish, made the announcement on his Instagram account.

"To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for, it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish been RENEWED by ABC for its EIGHTH... and FINAL SEASON," Barris wrote. "In this day and age, it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!

"This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way, Barris continued. "None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey, allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and the World in general. All the while allowing us to talk about things that people were not supposed to talk about period and especially on a network television comedy."

Black-ish first aired in 2014 and stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner and Jennifer Lewis. Over the years, the series has earned multiple Emmy nominations and a Peabody award. Black-ish tells the story of an upper-class Black family, which had led to two spinoffs - Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. Some of the topics discussed on Black-ish are voting, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality.

"I hoped it would have this kind of success, but I don’t know that I expected it," Ross said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in February. "I don’t think one can ever expect it—I’m also a bit superstitious in that way. I think there’s a lot of factors that make this show accessible and entertaining to everybody. We tell really universal stories but through the lens of a black family, which in and of itself is incredibly important."