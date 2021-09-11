Disney+ Still Streaming ‘Andi Mack’ in Full in One Country Despite Star’s Child Sex Case

The Disney Channel series Andi Mack made history as the first show on the channel to include a gay main character, but U.S. fans will not find most of the show’s episodes on Disney+. In fact, only a handful of episodes of the series are up on the platform, including just two from the first season. This is likely due to the presence of actor Stoney Westmoreland, who was fired in 2018 after he was arrested for allegedly trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old. However, it was discovered that there is one place in the world where every Andi Mack episode is available.

Earlier this week, Deja Viewstream shared screenshots appearing to show all episodes of Andi Mack on Disney+ in Japan. “Dear [Disney+]: Please explain this hypocrisy. It’s not acceptable. A predator is a predator in all countries,” the site noted. “NOT OKAY to give Japan the full Andi Mack series and pretend every episode he’s in doesn’t exist in the USA and other countries. ALL OR NOTHING.” Deja Viewstream also noted that all Andi Mack episodes are available on VOD platforms like YouTube, Google Play and Amazon’s Prime Video.

https://twitter.com/DejaViewstream/status/1436198351570079744

Westmoreland was arrested in December 2018 and charged with six state felonies after he allegedly tied to arrange a meeting with a person he believed was a 13-year-old boy online, the Salt Lake City Tribune reported. Disney fired Westmoreland after his arrest in Utah, where Andi Mack was filmed. In January 2019, Westmoreland was also charged in federal court for coercion and enticement. In January 2020, Westmoreland spent a weekend in jail for violating terms of his probation. His trial was scheduled to start on March 30, 2020. Westmoreland played Andi’s grandfather, Henry “Ham” Mack, in the series. His scenes in Season 3 were edited out before they aired.

Andi Mack debuted on the Disney Channel in 2017 and ran three seasons. The series gained attention for featuring Cyrus Goodman, played by Joshua Rush, the first openly gay character to appear in a Disney Channel series. The show won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming and was nominated for a Peabody Award in 2018. The series was created by Terri Minsky, who also created Lizzie McGuire and Less Than Perfect.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee, who starred as the title character, now stars in the latest Disney+ original series,Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., a reboot of Doogie Howser, M.D. New episodes of the show are released on Wednesdays. Although Neil Patrick Harris isn’t involved, the original Doogie Howser gave the show his seal of approval. “I think it’s in really good hands,” Harris told Variety in February. “I feel like it’s a passion project for many and I can’t wait to watch it.”