Stoney Westmoreland From Disney Channel’s ‘Andi Mack’ Faces 6 Felony Charges

Andi Mack star Stoney Westmoreland has been charged with six felonies following his arrest earlier this month when he allegedly tried to solicit sex with an underage boy.

Westmoreland was arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, Dec. 13, right near where Andi Mack films. The Disney Channel fired Westmoreland that weekend, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, he has now been formally charged.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Salt Lake City prosecutors reportedly charged the 48-year-old actor with enticing a minor, attempted exploitation of a minor and four counts of dealing in material harmful to a minor by an adult. According to court documents, Westmoreland admitted to police that he had sent nude photos to someone he believed was 13 years old.

In reality, Westmoreland was communicating with Salt lake City Police. The department had set up an account on the dating app Grindr to look like it belonged to a 13-year-old boy. Westmoreland was on his way to pick the fictitious minor up with a ride-hailing service when he was arrested.

There is currently no court date scheduled for Westmoreland. A public safety assessment reportedly found him to be a “low risk to public safety,” but a $100,000 warrant was issued for his arrest. Westmoreland was bailed out of the Salt Lake City County jail following his initial arrest.

Westmoreland was in Utah to film Andi Mack, a Disney Channel comedy series about a 13-year-old girl and her friends. Westmoreland played Henry “Ham” Mack, the title character’s grandfather, until his arrest. Disney Channel fired him shortly afterward, issuing a statement to Deadline.

“Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series Andi Mack, was arrested in Salt Lake City today,” it read. “Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.”

Neither Westmoreland nor his agent, Michael Stubbs have responded to requests for comment at the time of this writing. Court records show no attorney listed for the actor.

Westmoreland had many other notable roles over the years, including in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and Scandal. This year, he directed and produced his first feature — a romance titled Golden Boy.