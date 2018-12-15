Disney Channel Actor Stoney Westmoreland Arrested for Allegedly Enticing Minor

Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland has been arrested in Utah after allegedly arranging to have sex online with someone he believed to be underage.

The 48-year-old Andi Mack actor — who plays the grandfather on the hit Disney Channel series — was arrested Friday for allegedly enticing a 13-year-old by internet or text, and dealing in materials harmful to a minor.

According to a report by KSL.com, the actor had been communicating online with someone he believed to be underage “on an internet app used for dating and meeting people for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.”

Westmoreland reportedly asked the user to engage in acts with him and to send nude photos. He also reportedly send pornographic photos, according to court documents obtained by the publication.

The Salt Lake City Police Department and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force reportedly arrested the actor when he used a ride-sharing service to pick up the user he believed to be 13 years old.

The actor is known for playing Andi’s “Pops” in the Disney Channel series. He has also made appearances on popular television series like Scandal, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and NCIS.

Hours after the arrest, the network shared a statement severing ties with the actor.

“Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series Andi Mack, was arrested in Salt Lake City today,” a rep for Disney Channel said in a statement Friday night, released by Deadline. “Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.”

Ham Mack (Westmoreland) is the only member of Andi’s family not to be a series regular on the series. The Disney series follows the coming-of-age story of a girl who’s trying to determine where she fits in the world after her free-spirited older sister returns with the revelation that she is actually her mother.

The show made headlines in early 2018 after it introduced the first openly gay series regular character on the Disney Channel series.

The series stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Joshua Rush, Sofia Wylie, Asher Angel, Lilian Bowden, Lauren Tom and Trent Garrett. The show is currently airing its third season.

He is reportedly facing four counts of dealing in materials harmful to minor, a third-degree felony, and one count of enticing a minor by internet or text, also a third-degree felony.

Andi Mack is filmed in multiple locations throughout Utah, including Wasatch Junior High School in Salt Lake City.