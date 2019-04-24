Disney Channel’s ‘Andi Mack’ Ending After Season 3

It’s been announced that the Disney Channel series Andi Mack will be ending after Season 3.

The beloved teen series made headlines after being the first Disney show to have a character announce that they were gay.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Andi Mack was a labor of love for a room of impassioned, inventive writers, a talented and dedicated crew, and an extraordinary, miraculous cast who inspired us all,” series creator and executive producer Terri Minsky said, per Deadline.

“We had the honor of breaking a lot of new ground for Disney Channel,” Minsky continued. “We were its first serialized show, its first series centered around an Asian American family, and its first to feature an LGBTQ character who spoke the words ‘I’m gay.’ But the best part of making Andi Mack was our audience, who let us know we mattered to them. The series finale is for them.”

Disney Channel president Gary Marsh also commented on the series’ legacy, saying, “Three years ago, we challenged Terri Minsky to create a new series that expanded and broadened the Disney Channel brand. And so was born Andi Mack.”

“We are forever grateful to Terri, her talented team and the outstanding cast, led by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, for delivering a meaningful and satisfying conclusion to three wonderful seasons of this brilliant series,” he added.

Series actor Josh Rush has also commented on the show’s ending, taking to Twitter to thank the fans and express how much the show has meant to him.

This is the end of the line for Andi Mack. But know this if you know nothing else: each and every single one of you has made my experience on this show more than I could have ever dreamed of. pic.twitter.com/RYzFwOtTMV — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) April 24, 2019

Notably, Andi Mack has been Disney’s highest rated show, and it is unclear if the network cancelled it, or if it was a mutual decision between the Disney Channel and the show’s producers.

Either way, fans are sounding off on Twitter about the show ending and they are not happy.

andi mack: disney’s highest rated show and constantly winning awards

disney: so what if we go cancel it lol 🤪 https://t.co/jKUGqmhVs6 — rav (@oofouchoww) April 24, 2019

“WHY THE F— WOULD ANDI MACK BE F—ING CANCELLED? ITS LITERALLY ONE OF THE BEST SHOWS ON DISNEY CHANNEL AND ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR DISNEY SHOWS?? disney gained so much revenue and support because of this f—ing show??” one fan exclaimed.

The final episodes of Andi Mack will air in June.