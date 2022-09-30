Disney+ Series Gets Official Certified Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Marvel's newest Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has received an official Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While the series's audience score is inexplicably low, the Critic's Score is 87% Fresh. The consensus reads: "Whether she's fighting bad guys, defending a client, or managing her messy social life, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law passes the bar for bingeworthy viewing."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, an upbeat lawyer who winds up becoming She-Hulk after an accident involving her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), the Avenger best known as the Hulk. Now, Jennifer has to navigate her work and personal lives as an occasional 6-foot-7-inch green superhero. In addition to Maslany and Ruffalo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also stars Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry. Past Marvel stars Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, and Charlie Cox also make appearances. The series was created by Jessica Gao, who also serves as the head writer with Kat Coiro leading the directing team.

Maslany previously spoke with ComicBook.com about the show and shared her thoughts on her character's perception. "I think people receive Jen very differently when she's She-Hulk than they do Jen Walters," Maslany told the outlet in an exclusive interview. "And that's something that Jen, I think feeds off of in a way that she does get, you know, a little hit of confidence. It's fun to be looked at like that. But then at the same time, I feel like she also has a fraudulent sort of feeling around it. Or she doesn't totally feel like she can own that and that people might not be looking at her, but looking at just She-Hulk."

Recently, Gao and Coiro also sat down with ComicBook, and shared which comic series inspired their take on She-Hulk. "For me, it was John Byrne's run that A, made me fall in love with the character in the first place but B, I consider that like and most people do, this is nothing new, it's the iconic She-Hulk run, you know, and he was the one who introduced the fourth wall breaking and kind of the meta nature of this character and how she was self-aware and knew she was in comics," Gao shared. "So for me, that's quintessential Jen."

Gao continued, "That's, well, that's quintessential She-Hulk actually I should say and I think early, there's been so many iterations of Jen in the comics and she really started out a little bit more timid, a little bit mousier and as she kinda went along more in the Dan Slott and Charles Soule runs, you started to really see this career driven working woman who had a very strong sense of right and wrong and we've really brought a lot of those traits into Jen." Coiro added, "Jennifer Walters is so different from Bruce Banner. In that, when she hulks out, she maintains her identity, but her identity is also affected by the way that she's perceived and the way people look at her."

Coiro went on to say, "And there's a moment in the pilot when she gets out of Bruce's saw machine, and she kind of does a little shimmy and feels this new body for the first time. And there were a lot of discussions with Tatiana about, you know, what that meant, what does it mean to present so differently but still feel like the same person on the inside. And that's a huge part of her journey." The first seven episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+.