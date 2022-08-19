'She-Hulk' Star Mark Ruffalo Apologizes to Chris Evans Following NSFW Detail

She-Hulk star Mark Ruffalo has apologized to Chris Evans following an NSFW detail about Captain Americabeing revealed in Marvel's new Disney+ series. During the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has a conversation with her cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk (Ruffalo) about Steve Rogers/Captain America's (Evans] virginity. Please Note: Spoilers Below for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Jennifer surmises that Cap never had sex before being frozen in ice, and then was too "busy" to ever get around to it after being thawed out, what with fighting constant alien AND domestic threats to Earth, so, therefore, he died a virgin. The conversation is sidetracked by a spaceship, marking the story's catalyst for Jennifer's blood to become tainted by Bruce's, thus turning her into She-Hulk. However, in a post-credits scene, as the cousins are having a drunken hangout in Mexico, with an inebriated Jennifer lamenting that it's sad Captian America never had sex, Hulk reveals, "Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour."

Now, speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the hilarious revelation, Ruffalo said, "I laughed my ass off. I'm like, 'Does someone need to talk to Captain America about this?' I haven't. I was afraid he was going to have it cut. Too late now, buddy. The cat's out of the bag." After the debut episode, Evans took to Twitter to comment, sharing a post with three laughing emojis, one zipper-mouth emoji, and the hashtag for She-Hulk, reassuring fans that he has a sense of humor about the whole thing.

In addition to Maslany and Ruffalo, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also stars Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry. Past Marvel stars Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, and Charlie Cox also make appearances. The series was created by Jessica Gao, who also serves as the head writer with Kat Coiro leading the directing team.

Maslany previously spoke with ComicBook.com about the show, and shared her thoughts on her character's perception. "I think people receive Jen very differently when she's She-Hulk than they do Jen Walters," Maslany told the outlet in an exclusive interview. "And that's something that Jen, I think feeds off of in a way that she does get, you know, a little hit of confidence. It's fun to be looked at like that. But then at the same time, I feel like she also has a fraudulent sort of feeling around it. Or she doesn't totally feel like she can own that and that people might not be looking at her, but looking at just She-Hulk."