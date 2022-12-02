Disney+ Price Hike: How to Avoid Upcoming Subscription Price Increase

Enjoying the latest Star Wars series like Andor or that annual Christmas movie like Home Alone is about to get a little pricier. This month, Disney+ is set to enact a new price hike that will see the cost of a subscription jump a whopping $3. On Thursday, Dec. 8, the current subscription will jump from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month. But is there a way to avoid the upcoming Disney+ price hike?

Thankfully, Disney+ is giving subscribers one final chance to grab a Disney+ subscription for the current price, though you will have to act fast. From now through Dec. 8 (this means less than a week left), you can subscribe to Disney+ for just $79.99 for a complete 12 months of streaming. To secure a full year of streaming at the current subscription price, you will need to subscribe to the Disney+ annual plan rather than the monthly plan. The last day to secure the lower price is Wednesday, Dec. 7. Subscribing to the annual plan now will save you $30 once the price increase, which will see that same plan jump to $109.99 per year, takes effect. You can subscribe to Disney+ by clicking here.

The jump from a $7.99 monthly cost (or $79.99 annual cost) to $10.99 per month (or $109.99 annually) comes as Disney prepares to introduce its first ad-based tiers. The company first announced the ad-supported tier in March 2022, saying that it is "viewed as a building block in the company's path to achieving its long-term target of 230-260 million Disney+ subscribers."

"Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone – consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers," Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said at the time. "More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families."

Dubbed Disney+ Basic, the ad-supported version of the streamer will give subscribers access to all the same content that is available in the ad-free tier. The tier will launch with approximately four minutes of ads per hour and will feature 15- and 30-second spots but will expand to a "full suite of ad products" over time, Disney Advertising Sales president Rita Ferro said. Per Deadline, there will be no ads in kids and preschool programming. The subscription tier will cost $7.99 per month. Bundled with ad-supported Hulu, a plan will cost $9.99 per month. Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ will cost 12.99 a month.