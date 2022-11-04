Disney+ Reveals 2022 Holiday Streaming Collection With Christmas Classics and New Seasonal Debuts

Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. Existing Hulu subscribers may also be eligible to add on a Disney+ subscription for just an additional $2.99 per month. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here . Keep scrolling to see Disney+'s Happy Holidays collection.

This holiday season , Disney+ subscribers can dabble in nostalgia with beloved Christmas classics like The Muppet Christmas Carol, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Godmothered, and holiday episodes of fan-favorite series like Glee, That's So Raven, and The Proud Family. But Disney+ is proving that among the beloved classics, there is room for a few new additions. Throughout November and December, the streamer will debut exclusive new movies, series, and specials, including the highly-anticipated The Santa Clause spinoff series, The Santa Clauses, and Disenchanted, the follow-up to 2007's Enchanted. The Disney+ library will also see the additions of several exciting and festive holiday specials – Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, Best in Snow, and Hip Hop Nutcracker.

The Disney+ library is getting into the spirit of the season. With Halloween in the rearview mirror and November here , the streaming service is looking to spread some holiday cheer with the return of its third annual "Happy Holidays" collection, a lineup of annual favorite Christmas movies and special and all-new holiday-themed additions available for streaming.

Must-watch Snow-riginals

The Santa Clauses – Nov. 16

"Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he's as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband."

Best in Snow – Nov. 18

""Best in Snow" is a festive holiday special, hosted by Tituss Burgess, featuring teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village and thrown into a spirited competition to show off their snow-carving skills. Spectacular snow sculptures, lively musical performances from DCappella, and special guest Kermit the Frog make this action-packed winter event fun for the entire family."

Disenchanted - Nov. 18

"A live-action musical comedy "Disenchanted" is a sequel to Disney's box office hit "Enchanted" featuring the original cast from the heart-warming story of the lovable, hopelessly romantic maiden, Giselle from the fairy tale world of Andalasia who has grown disillusioned with life in the city and moves with her growing family to the suburbs in search of a more fairytale life."

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium – Nov. 20

""Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium" is a concert event featuring legendary, global superstar Elton John, live from Dodger Stadium in his final North American show. As part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, this concert experience features special guests and performances of unparalleled global hits spanning decades, in one of the greatest send-offs in music history. This is a must-see concert event for audiences of all ages. Leading up to the concert is the "Countdown to Elton Live" red carpet event featuring celebrity guests and a countdown to the historic live concert."

Hip Hop Nutcraker - Nov. 25

"RUN DMC's Rev Run brings us along for a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City. On the night of the annual New Year's Eve Block Party, Maria-Clara's Mom and Pop aren't getting along and it's bringing her down. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together. Will it be enough to rekindle their lost love before the clock strikes midnight?"

Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Nov. 25

"On a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, the Guardians head to Earth in search of the perfect present."

Willow – Nov. 30

"An all-new action-adventure series based on George Lucas' fantasy-adventure film. The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible."

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules – Dec. 2

"The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster-prone, middle school student Greg Heffley continue, focusing this time around on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick. Now, Greg takes on one of his biggest challenges yet – surviving a weekend alone with Rodrick and abiding by his growing list of rules."

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays - Dec. 2

"Superstar a cappella group Pentatonix needs inspiration for their annual holiday album. After getting locked in a mystical mailroom, a little Disney magic sends us on a whirlwind tour around the world, discovering holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans across the globe. The journey leads the group to realize that wherever we find ourselves, it really is a small world, after all!"

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? – Dec. 9

"Join Tony Award®-winner Idina Menzel on her journey to headline Madison Square Garden in this intimate and inspirational documentary."

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again – Dec. 9

"In "Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again," Nick Daley is following in his father's footsteps as night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History, so he knows what happens when the sun goes down. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes, it is up to Nick to save the museum once and for all."

National Treasure: Edge of History – Dec. 14

"Jess Valenzuela's life is turned upside down when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father. Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks. But can Jess outsmart a black-market antiquities dealer in a race to find history's greatest lost treasure and unbury the truth about her family's past?"

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl - Dec. 28

"Step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning "Encanto" reunites at the Hollywood Bowl. Starring Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma) and special guests, including legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY Winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda, "Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl" turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon. This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation's "Encanto.""