Hulu and Disney+ Bundle Drops to $5 for Cyber Monday Deal

Subscribing to two of the biggest streaming services has never been cheaper! This Cyber Monday, streamers can score a Hulu and Disney+ bundle for the low price of just $5 per month, meaning that for just $60 for a full year, you can view everything from Hulu hits like The Handmaid's Tale and Only Murders in the Building to Disney+'s popular titles like Andor and The Santa Clauses.

Scoring the deal requires a bit of work and a loophole. First, would-be bundlers need to score Hulu's Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal. Expiring at 11:59 p.m. today (2:59 a.m. ET Tuesday), that deal allows new customers or returning Hulu subscribers who have not used the service within the past month to subscribe to the streamer's ad-supported tier for just $1.99 per month. For Hulu alone, that marks a $72 yearly savings. You can subscribe to Hulu by clicking here. Once that $1.99 Hulu subscription has been secured, subscribers can double down on their streaming savings by selecting the $2.99 per month Disney Plus add-on. This add-on option should pop up during sign-up, though if it doesn't, subscribers can add the Disney+ add-on by clicking on "Account" and then "Manage Add-Ons." From there, the option to add Disney+ for just $2.99 a month will be available, and subscribers will just need to click the "+" button. The deal will come out to $4.98 per month for a subscription bundle, which typically costs $16 per month. Available for the span of a full year, this comes out to $133 in savings.

The deal couldn't come at a better time. Just last month, Hulu increased the price of all of its subscriptions, with the price of the ad-supported tier jumping from $6.99 to $7.99 and the price of the ad-free tier rising from $12.99 to $14.99. On Dec. 8, Disney+'s ad-free subscription cost is set to jump from $7.99 to $10.99 per month. The price hike comes as Disney+ prepares to introduce an ad-supported tier.

There are still ways to save for those not looking to bundle the two services. In addition to Hulu's Cyber Monday deal, Disney+ is currently offering an annual subscription, meaning 12 full months of streaming, for just $79.99. Although this doesn't offer any savings on the streamer's current subscription price, it will mark massive savings once the price hike, which will see an annual subscription cost $109, goes into effect next month. Subscribers have until Dec. 7 left to score an annual subscription for $79.99. You can subscribe to Disney+ by clicking here.