Disney+ Is Raising Its Subscription Price

Disney is changing the pricing structure of its three streaming services again and announced the price for the ad-supported version of Disney+ on Wednesday. The Disney+ price hikes will begin in early December, while Hulu's prices will climb in October. Disney previously announced price increases for ESPN+, which will go into effect later this month.

Disney+ with ads will cost $7.99 a month, the same price Disney+ costs without ads, starting on Dec. 8, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The ad-free version will climb to $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. That's a $3 monthly jump or a $30 annual increase.

Hulu's price changes will go begin on Oct. 10. The ad-supported tier will climb from $1 to $7.99 a month. The annual subscription will climb from $69.99 to $79.99 a year. The ad-free Hulu will cost $14.99 per month or $2 more than it costs no. There is still no annual subscription option for the ad-free tier. ESPN+ will increase from $6.99 a month to $9.99 a month, starting on Aug. 23. An annual ESPN+ subscription will cost $99.99, a $30 increase.

Disney will still offer bundle deals, which will also have new prices. The bundle with Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ will increase $1 a month to $14.99 monthly. The bundle of Disney+ (without ads), Hulu (without ads), and ESPN+ will remain at $19.99 a month. Hulu + Live TV will also see increases, with the lowest available tier climbing to $69.99 a month for a bundle with Disney+ (with ads).

The prices for The Walt Disney Company's streaming platforms have been on the rise lately. The new ad-supported Disney+ was announced in March, with plans to launch the service later this year. The international rollout will start next year. "With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience," Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said.

The price increases haven't slowed Disney+'s growth. During the company's third fiscal quarter earnings report, Disney said total Disney+ subscriptions rose to 152.1 million, higher than the 147 million predicted, reports CNBC. Hulu had 46.2 million subscribers and ESPN+ had 22.8 million. The three streaming services have a combined 221 million subscribers. Netflix's most recent reports showed 220 million subscribers. Disney is now forecasting that Disney+ will have 215 million to 245 million subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024.