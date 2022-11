Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2022

There's plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, including the upcoming round of additions to Disney+. With November quickly drawing to a close, the Disney-backed streamer has released its complete list of new and returning titles, a mix of films and series, set to be added to the content catalogue in December 2022. Nearly two decades after the first National Treasure film debuted, the beloved franchise will get its latest installment when Disney+'s National Treasure spinoff series, National Treasure: Edge of History, debuts next month. December will prove to be a major one for beloved franchised, because along with the new National Treasure series, Disney+ will also drop the Night at the Museum animated series Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. Meanwhile, Diary of a Wimpy Kid will see a new addition with an animated reboot. Next month, fans can also expect to see even more episodes of shows like Willow, The Santa Clauses, and more. Disney+ is available for an annual $79.99 subscription. You can also subscribe monthly for $7.99 per month. A Disney Bundle is also offered that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported Hulu. Existing Hulu subscribers may also be eligible to add on a Disney+ subscription for just an additional $2.99 per month. That bundle costs $13.99 per month. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ this month.

Dec. 2 New Library Titles

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory Disney+ Originals

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules – Premiere

"The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster prone, middle school student Greg Heffley continue, focusing this time around on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick. Now, Greg takes on one of his biggest challenges yet – surviving a weekend alone with Rodrick and abiding by his growing list of rules." Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays – Premiere

Dec. 7 New Library Titles

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)

Botswana (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)

Raven's Home (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode) Disney+ Originals

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season Finale – Episode 208 "A Two-Way Street"

"After escaping Dr. Curtain's compound, the Society retreats to Number Two's family home in Luxembourg, where she reconnects with her mother and siblings. The kids scramble to rebuild the Worldview Wash but are interrupted by news of a group of Greys in the village nearby – they are out of time! The Society quickly comes up with defensive measures while Mr. Benedict and Dr. Curtain hash things out once and for all. After a final confrontation, the Society comes together to help one of their own." The Santa Clauses - Episode 5 "Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse"

"Scott is taken to the Yule-verse where he learns the truth about how he came to be Santa. Meanwhile things at the North Pole get worse as more elves disappear and Christmas spirit is all but destroyed. Scott returns from the Yule-verse and, with Noel, heads back to the North Pole to save Christmas. Before he can, he is quickly captured by Simon. Carol, Cal and Sandra race back to the North Pole to help Scott." Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! – Episode 8

"The summer training camp is over, and the fall tournament is near. The four members of the Kyoritsu sumo club are determined to win their first match. However, Ryota is unable to stay focused. Meanwhile, Kawarada from the ekiden club joins the sumo club, creating a team of five. In the women's tournament, Honoka is matched up against Mayu." Willow - Episode 3

Dec. 8 Disney+ Originals

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones - Premiere

Dec. 9 New Library Titles

Area 51: The CIA's Secret

CMA Country Christmas

Ocean's Breath

Shark vs. Tuna

Retrograde Disney+ Originals

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? – Premiere

"Beloved Tony Award®-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel's many triumphs include iconic Broadway roles in productions of "Rent" and "Wicked" as well as the legendary voice of Elsa in Disney's "Frozen." Yet one dream goal has evaded her grasp: to headline a concert at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. Filmmaker Anne McCabe follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all preparing to finally realize her dream." Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again - Premiere

Dec. 14 New Library titles

Alaska's Deadliest (S1)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)

Drain the Oceans (S5)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

Positive Energy (S1) Disney+ Originals

National Treasure: Edge of History - 2-episode Premiere

Episode 1 "I'm a Ghost"

"22-year-old Jess Valenzuela's life is turned upside down when she meets a mysterious stranger who holds a clue to an ancient treasure linked to her long- dead father. With the help of her friend Tasha, Jess uses her knack for puzzle-solving to try and crack the clue. But they both soon realize they're in way over their heads when Billie-a ruthless black-market antiquities dealer-joins the hunt." Episode 2 "The Treasure Map"

"With their friend kidnapped by a rival treasure hunter, Jess and her best friend, Tasha, hatch an elaborate plan to get him back, leading to a ransom exchange on a WWII warship, where Jess realizes this treasure hunt is too dangerous to continue. But will all that change when Liam Sadusky lets her in on one of his own family secrets?" The Santa Clauses - Episode 6 "Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember"

"The Calvins race against Simon to find the Santa coat in order to save Christmas. Simon realizes the error of his ways and steps aside to let Scott be Santa again. The elves return and everyone hustles to get this year's Christmas deliveries pulled off in time. Scott takes his family on the delivery run, then they return to retake their place as the first family of the North Pole." Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! - Episode 9

"Ryota trains hard for the upcoming tournament, with Honoka advising him. Natsuko and Arisa are deeply moved to see the team united. Honoka's graduation is approaching, and the thought of parting ways with Ryota saddens her. Meanwhile, she hears that Natsuko and Aoki are planning the first-ever co-ed tournament." Willow - Episode 4

Dec. 15 New Library Titles

Dec. 16 New Library Titles

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Mafia Confidential

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

Where Oceans Collide Disney+ Originals

If These Walls Could Sing - Premiere

"For more than 90 years, Abbey Road Studios has been at the heart of the music industry. Fans journey every year to have their photo taken at the world-famous zebra crossing, and artists strive to follow in the footsteps of their heroes. In this personal film of memory and discovery, Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to see and experience the creative magic that makes it the most famous and longest-running studio in the world. From classical to pop, film scores to hip-hop, Disney Original Documentary's "If These Walls Could Sing" explores the breadth, diversity and ingenuity of Abbey Road Studios. Intimate interviews reveal how leading artists, producers, composers and the dedicated engineers and staff of Abbey Road all found their musical language and community, while vivid archive footage and session tapes give exclusive access to these famously private studios. Featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Roger Waters, Liam Gallagher, John Williams, Celeste and Sheku Kanneh-Mason, among others." Le Pupille - Premiere

Dec. 21 New Library Titles

Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)

Born in Africa (S1)

Danger Decoded (S1)

The Flagmakers

Port Protection Alaska (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5) Disney+ Originals

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 3 "Graceland Gambit"

"After Jess discovers her late mother's involvement in the treasure hunt, Jess becomes even more determined to unravel the secrets her mother never told her about their past. She enlists the help of her friends and Liam. This newly formed team of treasure hunters bonds as they decipher a clue handed down by the Masons and embark on a risky mission that sends them to a mansion once owned by and American icon." Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! - Episode 10

"The last team left in the tournament is Hokuto Gakuin, Kyoritsu's long-time rival. Saki tells the guys that they can compete in the co-ed tournament with Honoka if they win. Meiritsukan has already made it to the co-ed tournament, allowing Honoka to go up against Mayu once again. As she has never been allowed to compete in the national tournament as a female, Honoka strongly desires to compete in the co-ed tournament." Willow - Episode 5

Dec. 23 New Library Titles

From the Ashes

Jaguar Beach Battle

Dec. 28 New Library Titles

Generation X (S1)

Savage Kingdom (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Street Genius (S1, S2)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1) Disney+ Originals

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl - Premiere

"Step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning "Encanto" reunites at the Hollywood Bowl. Starring Stephanie Beatriz, Adassa, Carolina Gaitán, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda and Olga Merediz, along with special guests including legendary Colombian superstar Carlos Vives, "Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl" transforms the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a worldwide phenomenon. This live-to-film concert experience gives you a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation's "Encanto."" National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 4 "Charlotte"

"For the first time ever, Jess finds herself in a puzzle-solving slump when she can't crack the clue found in the last episode. Her personal life isn't any less confusing as she tries to figure out if she and Liam have romantic feelings for each other. At the wake for Liam's grandpa, Jess and her friends meet famous treasure hunter Riley Poole (from the National Treasure movies) and enlist his help. Jess's puzzle-solving skills are put to the test when she and Riley get caught in a deadly trap." Willow - Episode 6

