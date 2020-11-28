Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2020
December is setting itself up to be a big month for the streaming giant, Disney+! The beloved subscription video-on-demand streaming service will be more than just in the festive spirit with its upcoming lineup of movies, TV shows and holiday specials ahead of Christmas, but it's also getting a bit of "soul" with its mega release of the Pixar Animation Studios movie Soul, which previously halted its theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While The Mandalorian continues to be a major draw for those subscribed to the streaming service, viewers are in for a festive treat with several binge-worthy items, including many new series making their debuts, alongside season premieres and finales. One of the month's biggest draws is most definitely Pixar's Soul, as it will be free for all subscribers like Onward.
The highly anticipated animated film, which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 11, 2020, was originally intended to be a theatrical release this past summer but will now see its release on Disney+ on Christmas Day. The film has since received critical acclaim and holds a rare 100% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with praise for its animation, story, voice acting, and music alongside an all-star cast led by Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett and beloved BBC late-night host, Graham Norton.
Scroll through to see all the titles coming to Disney+ this month, and let us know which of the films, TV shows and specials you're looking forward to in the comments below.
December 4
Anastasia
Big
Big Sharks Rule
Man vs. Shark
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Sky High
Godmothered
The Mandalorian - "Chapter 14"
Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - "Keep On Rollin'" and "The Big Good Wolf"
December 11
Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
Ralph Breaks the Internet
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Safety
The Mandalorian - “Chapter 15”
Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - "The Brave Little Squire" and "An Ordinary Date"
December 18
Buried Truth of the Maya
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (S1)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Parks Sunrise Series (S1)
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)
Eddie the Eagle
Into the Woods
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
On Pointe
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Dory's Reef Cam
Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach's World
The Mandalorian - "Chapter 16" (Season Finale)
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - Winter Finale
December 25
Max Keeble's Big Move
Soul
Burrow
Extras - Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle