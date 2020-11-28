Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2020

December is setting itself up to be a big month for the streaming giant, Disney+! The beloved subscription video-on-demand streaming service will be more than just in the festive spirit with its upcoming lineup of movies, TV shows and holiday specials ahead of Christmas, but it's also getting a bit of "soul" with its mega release of the Pixar Animation Studios movie Soul, which previously halted its theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While The Mandalorian continues to be a major draw for those subscribed to the streaming service, viewers are in for a festive treat with several binge-worthy items, including many new series making their debuts, alongside season premieres and finales. One of the month's biggest draws is most definitely Pixar's Soul, as it will be free for all subscribers like Onward.

The highly anticipated animated film, which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 11, 2020, was originally intended to be a theatrical release this past summer but will now see its release on Disney+ on Christmas Day. The film has since received critical acclaim and holds a rare 100% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with praise for its animation, story, voice acting, and music alongside an all-star cast led by Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett and beloved BBC late-night host, Graham Norton.

Scroll through to see all the titles coming to Disney+ this month, and let us know which of the films, TV shows and specials you're looking forward to in the comments below.